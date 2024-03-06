81° San Marcos
Texas State sophomore pitcher Taylor Seay (29) pitches the ball against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats pitching woes continue in midweek loss to Islanders
March 6, 2024
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) attempts a shot during the game against Troy, Friday, March. 1, 2024. at Strahan Arena.
Career-night from Benson lifts Texas State past Monarchs in overtime
March 6, 2024
Texas State senior forward Nicole Leff (40) powers past her defender, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball eliminated in first round of conference tournament
March 6, 2024
UPD, county sheriff to implement Rape Aggression Defense classes for students and county residents
UPD, county sheriff to implement Rape Aggression Defense classes for students and county residents
March 6, 2024
A file photo of the San Marcos City Council meeting chamber.
City council approves SMTX Buc-ee's location
March 6, 2024
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) celebrates his grand slam against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Mora decorated with honors after stellar week at the plate
March 6, 2024

Bobcats pitching woes continue in midweek loss to Islanders

Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter
March 6, 2024
Texas+State+sophomore+pitcher+Taylor+Seay+%2829%29+pitches+the+ball+against+Texas+A%26M+Corpus+Christi%2C+Tuesday%2C+March+5%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.+
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore pitcher Taylor Seay (29) pitches the ball against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball (7-5) lost to the University of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (7-8) by 6-5 Tuesday night at Bobcat Park. The Bobcats’ pitching woes continued as Texas State’s pitchers squandered a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning.

The pitching struggles started early for Texas State. The Bobcats’ starter, senior Tony Robie, was pulled out of the game after just one inning, in which he walked four batters and gave up an earned run.

After Robie’s exit, the Bobcats still couldn’t find their footing on the mound, as nine more pitchers appeared in the game, walking 10 batters in total.

Texas State junior Calen Graham was the only pitcher to go more than one inning, throwing 2 ⅓ innings and giving up two earned runs on three hits. Jack Stroud was the losing pitcher, throwing just ⅔ of an inning, giving up two earned runs on two hits.

While the pitching struggled, the Texas State offense was not much better, only scoring runs in two innings. After going down 2-0 early, the Bobcats finally got on the scoreboard in the third inning after freshman center fielder Ryne Farber hit an RBI triple to score a run, and sophomore second baseman Chase Mora hit an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.

This started a scoring drought for Texas State as they didn’t score another run until the seventh inning.

The Islanders regained the lead in the fifth inning after an RBI single made the score 3-2. An RBI double in the sixth extended the Islanders’ lead to 4-2.

The Bobcats got their first lead of the night after a sacrifice pop fly from senior Kameron Weil and a two-RBI single from Mora made the score 5-4 in the seventh. Mora went 2-of-5 with three RBIs on the night.

The Islanders regained the lead and won the game off of a two-RBI single in the eighth, making the final score 6-5. The Bobcats stranded the tying run on second base in the bottom of the ninth.

The winning pitcher for Texas A&M Corpus Christi was junior David Stuart, who pitched just one inning and allowed no runs on no hits.

The Bobcats will attempt to bounce back from the loss this weekend when they take on Sam Houston State (8-5) in a three-game series.

The opening pitch in the first game between Texas State and Sam Houston State is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Mar. 8, at Bobcat Ballpark.
