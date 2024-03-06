81° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State sophomore pitcher Taylor Seay (29) pitches the ball against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats pitching woes continue in midweek loss to Islanders
March 6, 2024
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) attempts a shot during the game against Troy, Friday, March. 1, 2024. at Strahan Arena.
Career-night from Benson lifts Texas State past Monarchs in overtime
March 6, 2024
Texas State senior forward Nicole Leff (40) powers past her defender, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball eliminated in first round of conference tournament
March 6, 2024
UPD, county sheriff to implement Rape Aggression Defense classes for students and county residents
UPD, county sheriff to implement Rape Aggression Defense classes for students and county residents
March 6, 2024
A file photo of the San Marcos City Council meeting chamber.
City council approves SMTX Buc-ee's location
March 6, 2024
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) celebrates his grand slam against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Mora decorated with honors after stellar week at the plate
March 6, 2024

Career-night from Benson lifts Texas State past Monarchs in overtime

Jalan Tolliver, Sports Reporter
March 6, 2024
Texas+State+junior+guard+Josh+OGarro+%2823%29+attempts+a+shot+during+the+game+against+Troy%2C+Friday%2C+March.+1%2C+2024.+at+Strahan+Arena.
Meg Boles
Texas State junior guard Josh O’Garro (23) attempts a shot during the game against Troy, Friday, March. 1, 2024. at Strahan Arena.

Sophomore guard Coleton Benson scored a career-high 28 points as Texas State men’s basketball (14-17, 7-11 Sun Belt Conference) rallied in the second half to beat Old Dominion University (7-24, 3-15 Sun Belt Conference) 92-83 in the first round Sun Belt Conference Tournament Tuesday night at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

The Bobcats mounted a comeback by securing rebounds and knocking down their free-throw attempts. A clutch three-point shot by Benson sent the game into overtime.

The Monarchs led the entirety of the game up until overtime, and when the Bobcats got their first lead, they didn’t give it up.

Benson shot 5-of-9 from the field, including 4-for-8 from behind the arc, and went 14-for-14 from the charity stripe. Sophomore guard Jordan Mason added 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, along with 19 points from junior forward Brandon Love.

Senior guard Tyrone Williams led the way for the Monarchs with a game-high 36 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Sophomore guard Devin Ceaser added 18 points.

The Bobcats survived the first round and must pick up their energy for their next opponent, Southern Mississippi (16-15, 9-9 Sun Belt Conference).

Southern Miss is currently the sixth seed, and the Golden Eagles split the series with the Bobcats during the regular season. Senior guard Austin Crowley is the player to watch out for. He’s the fourth-leading scorer in the Sun Belt Conference, averaging 16 points per game.

Tip-off between Texas State and Southern Miss. is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 7, at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior forward Nicole Leff (40) powers past her defender, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball eliminated in first round of conference tournament
UPD, county sheriff to implement Rape Aggression Defense classes for students and county residents
UPD, county sheriff to implement Rape Aggression Defense classes for students and county residents
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) celebrates his grand slam against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Mora decorated with honors after stellar week at the plate
San Marcos commissioner William Agnew requests to pose a question to the applicant, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at San Marcos City Hall.
Lindsey Street Housing Project continues development plans
The Texas State baseball team cheers on teammates during the last pitch of the game against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Three takeaways from the Astros Foundational Classic
Former Texas State Student Emergency Services Coordinator Glynis Christine studies a sculpture, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center.
Art exhibit highlights TXST's bond to San Marcos
More in mens-basketball
The Texas State mens basketball team celebrate a three pointer during the game against Troy, Friday, March. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men’s basketball looks to ride momentum from three-game winning streak into conference tournament
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) dribbles the ball past a Troy defender, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Career-night from Sykes propels Bobcats to overtime win against Troy
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) attempts a layup, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Behind strong offensive performance, Texas State defeats ULM for second straight win
Texas State guard sophomore Coleton Benson (22) shoots from the three point line during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball snaps three-game losing streak with win over Panthers
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the paint versus South Alabama, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Georgia Southern's late comeback gives Bobcats third straight loss
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) drives to the basket, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State extends winning streak to four with victory over Ball State
More in Sports
The Texas State womens basketball huddles up during the game against Marshall Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball gears up for conference tournament
Texas State senior infielder Davis Powell (8) prepares to bat against LSU In the Astros Foundational Classic, Sunday, March 3, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Texas State falls in battle of the Cats on final day of the Astros Classic
Texas State baseball celebrates a boom after sophomore infielder Chase Moras (2) grand slam, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.
(Gallery) Texas State finishes 2-1 in Astros College Classic
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) steps up to the plate during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State closes out Jeannine McHaney Classic with run-rule victory over New Mexico State
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) celebrates his grand slam, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Cardiac 'Cats: Texas State wins back-to-back thrillers to open College Classic
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins throws perfect game as Texas State avenges loss to UTEP on day two of McHaney Classic



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star