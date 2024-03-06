Career-night from Benson lifts Texas State past Monarchs in overtime

Meg Boles Texas State junior guard Josh O’Garro (23) attempts a shot during the game against Troy, Friday, March. 1, 2024. at Strahan Arena.

Sophomore guard Coleton Benson scored a career-high 28 points as Texas State men’s basketball (14-17, 7-11 Sun Belt Conference) rallied in the second half to beat Old Dominion University (7-24, 3-15 Sun Belt Conference) 92-83 in the first round Sun Belt Conference Tournament Tuesday night at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

The Bobcats mounted a comeback by securing rebounds and knocking down their free-throw attempts. A clutch three-point shot by Benson sent the game into overtime.

The Monarchs led the entirety of the game up until overtime, and when the Bobcats got their first lead, they didn’t give it up.

Benson shot 5-of-9 from the field, including 4-for-8 from behind the arc, and went 14-for-14 from the charity stripe. Sophomore guard Jordan Mason added 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, along with 19 points from junior forward Brandon Love.

Senior guard Tyrone Williams led the way for the Monarchs with a game-high 36 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Sophomore guard Devin Ceaser added 18 points.

The Bobcats survived the first round and must pick up their energy for their next opponent, Southern Mississippi (16-15, 9-9 Sun Belt Conference).

Southern Miss is currently the sixth seed, and the Golden Eagles split the series with the Bobcats during the regular season. Senior guard Austin Crowley is the player to watch out for. He’s the fourth-leading scorer in the Sun Belt Conference, averaging 16 points per game.

Tip-off between Texas State and Southern Miss. is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 7, at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.