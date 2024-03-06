Mora decorated with honors after stellar week at the plate

Star file photo Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) celebrates his grand slam against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

After a weekend that saw him named the Astros Foundation College Classic’s Most Outstanding Player, Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora has also been named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week.

Mora hit for a .438 average with three home runs, 11 RBIs and a 1.063 slugging percentage over this past weekend.

Mora’s week was highlighted by his time in Houston, where he made a couple of big swings, including a walk-off home run in game one against the Cougars and a grand slam in game two against the Longhorns. Mora was also the RBI leader of the College Classic, as he collected 10.

After a relatively slow start to the season and concerns of a possible sophomore slump, Mora’s breakout week signaled to Bobcat Nation that they could put those concerns to rest.