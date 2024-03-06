62° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) celebrates his grand slam against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Mora decorated with honors after stellar week at the plate
March 6, 2024
San Marcos commissioner William Agnew requests to pose a question to the applicant, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at San Marcos City Hall.
Lindsey Street Housing Project continues development plans
March 5, 2024
The Texas State baseball team cheers on teammates during the last pitch of the game against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Three takeaways from the Astros Foundational Classic
March 5, 2024
Former Texas State Student Emergency Services Coordinator Glynis Christine studies a sculpture, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center.
Art exhibit highlights TXST's bond to San Marcos
March 5, 2024
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
On-campus endorsement voting must be impartial
March 5, 2024
The Texas State mens basketball team celebrate a three pointer during the game against Troy, Friday, March. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men’s basketball looks to ride momentum from three-game winning streak into conference tournament
March 5, 2024

Mora decorated with honors after stellar week at the plate

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
March 6, 2024
Texas+State+sophomore+infielder+Chase+Mora+%282%29+celebrates+his+grand+slam+against+Texas%2C+Saturday%2C+March.+2%2C+2024%2C+at+Minute+Maid+Park+in+Houston.
Star file photo
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) celebrates his grand slam against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

After a weekend that saw him named the Astros Foundation College Classic’s Most Outstanding Player, Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora has also been named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week.

Mora hit for a .438 average with three home runs, 11 RBIs and a 1.063 slugging percentage over this past weekend.

Mora’s week was highlighted by his time in Houston, where he made a couple of big swings, including a walk-off home run in game one against the Cougars and a grand slam in game two against the Longhorns. Mora was also the RBI leader of the College Classic, as he collected 10.

After a relatively slow start to the season and concerns of a possible sophomore slump, Mora’s breakout week signaled to Bobcat Nation that they could put those concerns to rest.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
The Texas State baseball team cheers on teammates during the last pitch of the game against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Three takeaways from the Astros Foundational Classic
Texas State senior infielder Davis Powell (8) prepares to bat against LSU In the Astros Foundational Classic, Sunday, March 3, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Texas State falls in battle of the Cats on final day of the Astros Classic
Texas State baseball celebrates a boom after sophomore infielder Chase Moras (2) grand slam, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.
(Gallery) Texas State finishes 2-1 in Astros College Classic
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) celebrates his grand slam, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Cardiac 'Cats: Texas State wins back-to-back thrillers to open College Classic
The Texas State baseball team gathers together before the game against Kentucky, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
H-Town bound: Bobcats set to play in Astros Foundation College Classic
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) celebrates hitting a home run, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State makes history in 23-2 demolishing of Prairie View A&M
More in features
San Marcos commissioner William Agnew requests to pose a question to the applicant, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at San Marcos City Hall.
Lindsey Street Housing Project continues development plans
Former Texas State Student Emergency Services Coordinator Glynis Christine studies a sculpture, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center.
Art exhibit highlights TXST's bond to San Marcos
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
On-campus endorsement voting must be impartial
The Texas State mens basketball team celebrate a three pointer during the game against Troy, Friday, March. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men’s basketball looks to ride momentum from three-game winning streak into conference tournament
The Texas State womens basketball huddles up during the game against Marshall Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball gears up for conference tournament
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) steps up to the plate during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State closes out Jeannine McHaney Classic with run-rule victory over New Mexico State
More in Sports
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins throws perfect game as Texas State avenges loss to UTEP on day two of McHaney Classic
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) dribbles the ball past a Troy defender, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Career-night from Sykes propels Bobcats to overtime win against Troy
Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) attempts a shot against two ULM defenders, Friday, Mar. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball ends regular on a high note with win nail-biting win over ULM
Texas State senior right-hand pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Texs, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State run-rules Aggies for first win of McHaney Classic
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) hits the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Miners shutout Bobcats in opening game of McHaney Classic
Texas State to be in upcoming NCAA video game
Texas State to be in upcoming NCAA video game



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star