Texas State run-rules Aggies for first win of McHaney Classic

McKenna Ladson, Sports Contributor
March 2, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior right-hand pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Texs, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

After being shutout 8-0 its first game of the Jeannine McHaney Classic, Texas State softball (15-6) bounced back with an 8-0 shutout performance of its own against New Mexico State University (10-6) in the final game of a doubleheader Friday evening at Rocky Johnson Field in Lubbock, Texas.

The Bobcats gained this win with the performances of senior pitchers Jessica Mullins and Karsen Pierce, as the duo whipped eight strikeouts combined across the plate in six short innings.

The Bobcats pounced on their first offensive chance, rounding in five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Senior utility Anna Jones sent a rocket over left center, bringing in two of the five with her first homerun of the season.

Mullins and Pierce worked together on the mound throughout the game, allowing no runs and only three hits combined. This, paired with the Aggies’ five errors, allowed the Bobcats to score early and hold their spot in the coming innings. Texas State brought one more run in during the third inning on two hits.

Sophomore utility Katarina Zarate sealed the game in the sixth inning as she belted another home run over the left-center field fence for her first of the season to bring the Bobcats’ two final runs and the score to 8-0 where it finished as a part of the NCAA softball run-ahead rule.

The Bobcats will conclude the tournament on Saturday with another doubleheader matchup, beginning with UTEP and ending with New Mexico State.

The opening pitch between Texas State and UTEP is scheduled to be thrown at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March. 2, at Rocky Johnson Field in Lubbock, Texas.
