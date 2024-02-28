Texas State makes history in 23-2 demolishing of Prairie View A&M

Meg Boles Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) celebrates hitting a home run, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball (5-3) set a new single-game team walk record with 16 in its 23-2 victory over Prairie View A&M University (6-2) at Bobcat Ballpark Tuesday night.

12 Bobcats were a part of the historic feat, drawing at least one walk. A team-high two walks were drawn by freshman center fielder Ryne Farber, senior outfielder Kameron Weil, freshman utility Ethan Farris, junior infielder Aaron Lugo and freshman outfielder Ben Merriman. The Panthers pitching struggled mightily as seven of the 16 walks drawn by the Bobcats were part of a 10-run sixth inning.

Texas State hit three homeruns, including a grand slam from senior catcher August Ramirez and solo homeruns from sophomore second baseman Chase Mora and junior third baseman Aaron Lugo.

Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie picked up his first win of the season, allowing one earned run on three hits, four walks and a career-tying best eight strikeouts after a tough outing against No. 5 Texas Christian University (7-0).

According to Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout, he was proud of Robie’s performance.

“[Robie] came out and obviously walked a couple in the first inning,” Trout said. “And then he threw the baseball like Tony Robie throws the baseball.”

On the mound, sophomore pitcher Camden Farmer suffered the loss for Prairie View A&M, giving up five hits and four runs in 1 2/3 innings before being replaced. The Panthers used a total of eight pitchers on the night.

The Bobcats will look to build off their two-straight wins at the Astros Foundation College Classic this weekend. They will face the University of Houston (6-2) on Friday, No. 15 Texas (7-1) on Saturday, and the defending national champions No. 3 Louisiana State Tigers (7-1) on Sunday.

The opening pitch between Texas State and Houston is scheduled to be thrown at 11:05 a.m. Friday, Mar. 1, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.