Associate professor of English, Denae Dyck, poses with her book Biblical Wisdom and the Victorian Literary Imagination, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Flowers Hall.
Associate professor to bridge literary and religious gap with book
February 28, 2024
Director of Echo Catriona McKenzie (Left) and Texas State performance and production alumnus Dannie McCallum (Right) on the set of Echo, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Alumnus in MCU's 'Echo' provides hope for students
February 28, 2024
The Texas State baseball team gathers together before the game against Kentucky, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
H-Town bound: Bobcats set to play in Astros Foundation College Classic
February 28, 2024
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) attempts a layup, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Behind strong offensive performance, Texas State defeats ULM for second straight win
February 28, 2024
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) celebrates hitting a home run, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State makes history in 23-2 demolishing of Prairie View A&M
February 28, 2024
A waterfall outside of Kerbey Lane Cafe flows into the San Marcos River, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in San Marcos.
City Council approves 'can ban' to limit pollution
February 28, 2024

Texas State makes history in 23-2 demolishing of Prairie View A&M

Jackson Kruse, Sports Contributor
February 28, 2024
Texas+State+sophomore+infielder+Chase+Mora+%282%29+celebrates+hitting+a+home+run%2C+Tuesday%2C+Feb.+27%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.+
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) celebrates hitting a home run, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball (5-3) set a new single-game team walk record with 16 in its 23-2 victory over Prairie View A&M University (6-2) at Bobcat Ballpark Tuesday night.

12 Bobcats were a part of the historic feat, drawing at least one walk. A team-high two walks were drawn by freshman center fielder Ryne Farber, senior outfielder Kameron Weil, freshman utility Ethan Farris, junior infielder Aaron Lugo and freshman outfielder Ben Merriman. The Panthers pitching struggled mightily as seven of the 16 walks drawn by the Bobcats were part of a 10-run sixth inning.

Texas State hit three homeruns, including a grand slam from senior catcher August Ramirez and solo homeruns from sophomore second baseman Chase Mora and junior third baseman Aaron Lugo.

Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie picked up his first win of the season, allowing one earned run on three hits, four walks and a career-tying best eight strikeouts after a tough outing against No. 5 Texas Christian University (7-0).

According to Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout, he was proud of Robie’s performance.

“[Robie] came out and obviously walked a couple in the first inning,” Trout said. “And then he threw the baseball like Tony Robie throws the baseball.”

On the mound, sophomore pitcher Camden Farmer suffered the loss for Prairie View A&M, giving up five hits and four runs in 1 2/3 innings before being replaced. The Panthers used a total of eight pitchers on the night.

The Bobcats will look to build off their two-straight wins at the Astros Foundation College Classic this weekend. They will face the University of Houston (6-2) on Friday, No. 15 Texas (7-1) on Saturday, and the defending national champions No. 3 Louisiana State Tigers (7-1) on Sunday.

The opening pitch between Texas State and Houston is scheduled to be thrown at 11:05 a.m. Friday, Mar. 1, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

Donate to The University Star