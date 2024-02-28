Duo of Texas State softball players sweep weekly conference awards

64° San Marcos
Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to junior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April 22, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Professor Louie Dean Valencia presents his new book, Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity, as part of the film festival, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Taylor Murphy.
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
logo
Texas State senior infielder Cameron Thompson (4) celebrates making it to second base after hitting a double, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
The Texas State baseball team gathers together before the game against Kentucky, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
Texas+State+senior+infielder+Sara+Vanderford+%2826%29+talks+to+junior+pitcher+Jessica+Mullins+%284%29%2C+Friday%2C+April+22%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.%26%23160%3B
Carly Earnest
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April, 22. 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

After going 6-0 in the Sun Devil Classic this past weekend, Texas State softball (14-4) swept the weekly Sun Belt awards. Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins was named Pitcher of the Week, and graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford was named Player of the Week.

For Vanderford, this marks her fifth Player of the Week award. Mullins now holds seven Pitcher of the Week awards.

Mullins appeared in five of Texas State’s six wins and took three for herself while providing two saves. Her season record now sits at 9-2, and she has a .94 ERA.

Mullins’ wins came against Arizona State (11-6), Grand Canyon (11-4) and Ohio State (8-4). Altogether, the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Pitcher of the Year dominated, allowing only one earned run in 19.4 innings pitched.

Vanderford batted .400 this week, raising her season batting average to .333. In her eight hits on the weekend, Vanderford brought in five runs with a .700 slugging percentage.

Mullins will take the mound in Texas State’s next matchup against No. 2 Texas (12-1).

The opening pitch between Texas State and Texas is scheduled to be thrown at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Bobcat Softball Stadium for a Black Out game.
