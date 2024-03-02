79° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
A file photo of the Lyndon Baines Johnson statue located on Texas State’s campus.
Tickets for the presidential debate to be limited for students
March 2, 2024
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) dribbles the ball past a Troy defender, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Career-night from Sykes propels Bobcats to overtime win against Troy
March 2, 2024
Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) attempts a shot against two ULM defenders, Friday, Mar. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball ends regular on a high note with win nail-biting win over ULM
March 2, 2024
Texas State senior right-hand pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Texs, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State run-rules Aggies for first win of McHaney Classic
March 2, 2024
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) hits the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Miners shutout Bobcats in opening game of McHaney Classic
March 2, 2024
Texas State to be in upcoming NCAA video game
Texas State to be in upcoming NCAA video game
March 1, 2024

Tickets for the presidential debate to be limited for students

Ryan Claycamp, Senior News Reporter
March 2, 2024
A+file+photo+of+the+Lyndon+Baines+Johnson+statue+located+on+Texas+State%26%238217%3Bs+campus.
Star file photo
A file photo of the Lyndon Baines Johnson statue located on Texas State’s campus.

The first 2024 presidential debate will be hosted at 8 p.m. on Sept. 16 in Strahan Arena. The debate, which will have thousands in attendance, will have limited options for Texas State students and faculty to attend.

The Committee on Presidential Debates (CPD), the organization that plans presidential debates, gives the majority of tickets to political party insiders or members according to Mary Brennan, co-chair for the Student Engagement Committee, which is helping plan the debate. However, the university is working on ways for students to engage in the debate process.

“The presidential debates are primarily television productions with limited numbers of audience seats available,” a statement by Texas State University on the Presidential Debate FAQ page said. “Distribution of tickets is handled entirely by the CPD, and no tickets are sold to the public.”

Brennan said a small number of tickets may be given to the university by the CPD the week before the debate, but the university has not decided how these tickets would be distributed yet.

“CPD have been adamant that [Texas State doesn’t] have anything to do with tickets,” Brennan said. “Once we get in that week to 10-day period [before the debate], then [CPD] will tell us how many tickets we have available.”

Most students will be unable to get tickets, but Brennan said the university is working on ways that students can volunteer to work the debate.

“There will be lots of opportunities to volunteer,” Brennan said. “[For example], some volunteers might be running people back and forth in cars from hotels.”

According to Brennan, volunteer opportunities are likely to open at the end of the spring semester or during the summer. Postings will be available on the university’s debate website.

For students unable to get a ticket or volunteer, Texas State will be hosting a large watch party, and individual programs may host their own parties across campus.

“There will be numerous watch parties,” Brennan said. “[The university’s] watch party will probably be in the LBJ ballroom.”

Lauren Losh, a public administration junior, said for students with majors like hers, the debate is an rare opportunity, and she hopes the university offers opportunities to engage in the debate even if it doesn’t mean attending in person.

“It would be really great if the administration leaned into what a great educational opportunity this is and encouraged students to attend watch parties and get involved in the debate as much as possible,” Losh said.

One group of students that may be able to attend are students in the School of Journalism and Mass Communications. Faculty are working to create a program for student journalists to shadow media professionals covering the debate.

“There are special considerations for student journalists and [the university] does want [them] to be able to be involved,” Brennan said. “I think [there are efforts] to try to get [student journalists] their own area in the media pool.”

More information on volunteer positions and how to apply will be posted to the university’s debate page when available.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in elections
logo
Hays County Joint Primary Elections 2024 voting guide
logo
A look at candidates for Hays County Sheriff
Texas State continues financial planning for 2024 presidential debate
Texas State continues financial planning for 2024 presidential debate
Campus voter registration efforts increase ahead of midterm election
Campus voter registration efforts increase ahead of midterm election
Hays County sees 16% voter turnout in election
Hays County sees 16% voter turnout in election
Texas State students walk across campus, Monday, August 23, 2021, by the LBJ Student Center.
Texas State to host presidential debate
More in features
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) dribbles the ball past a Troy defender, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Career-night from Sykes propels Bobcats to overtime win against Troy
Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) attempts a shot against two ULM defenders, Friday, Mar. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball ends regular on a high note with win nail-biting win over ULM
Texas State senior right-hand pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Texs, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State run-rules Aggies for first win of McHaney Classic
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) hits the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Miners shutout Bobcats in opening game of McHaney Classic
Texas State to be in upcoming NCAA video game
Texas State to be in upcoming NCAA video game
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
More in News
story Capes (left) organizes food alongside his coworker Francisco Chico Macedo (right), Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 inside Hays County Food Bank.
Hays County Food Bank move to impact students, locals
A waterfall outside of Kerbey Lane Cafe flows into the San Marcos River, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in San Marcos.
City Council approves 'can ban' to limit pollution
Results of the recent Student Government Elections read aloud for candidates and peers, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 in the LBJ Student Involvement Lounge.
TXST names new Student Government officers
Nonprofit fights homelessness in Hays County
Nonprofit fights homelessness in Hays County
logo
Defensive lineman suspended from TXST football after arrest
Mechanical engineer freshman Daniela Martinez (Left) pets Dynamo (Center) alongside animal science freshman Kendyl White (Right) in their dorm, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Blanco Hall.
On-campus housing changes for upcoming next school year



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star