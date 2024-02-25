64° San Marcos
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) prepares to hit the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State dominates Grand Canyon to win Sun Devil Classic
February 25, 2024
Texas State guard sophomore Coleton Benson (22) shoots from the three point line during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball snaps three-game losing streak with win over Panthers
February 25, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jack Stroud (26) pitches the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
No. 24 Kentucky overpowers Texas State in second game of Round Rock Classic
February 25, 2024
Results of the recent Student Government Elections read aloud for candidates and peers, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 in the LBJ Student Involvement Lounge.
TXST names new Student Government officers
February 25, 2024
Nonprofit fights homelessness in Hays County
Nonprofit fights homelessness in Hays County
February 25, 2024
logo
Defensive lineman suspended from TXST football after arrest
February 24, 2024

Jackson Kruse, Sports Contributor
February 25, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) prepares to hit the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins had another dominant outing as Texas State softball (13-4) defeated Grand Canyon University (11-4) 6-0 in the final game of the Sun Devil Classic Sunday afternoon at GCU Softball Stadium in Phoenix.

The victory against Grand Canyon capped off a perfect weekend for the Bobcats, as they went 6-0 in the tournament.

Mullins earned the win and pitched a complete game shutout, allowing only two runners to reach base on two hits and a season-high 13 strikeouts.

The Bobcats started the scoring in the fourth inning when junior outfielder Ciara Trahan hit an RBI double and scored on an error on the same play. A sacrifice pop fly from senior outfielder Piper Randolph and a steal of home plate from sophomore designated player Karmyn Bass put Texas State up 4-0.

A two-run shot over the left field wall in the fifth inning from graduate third baseman Sara Vanderford was the cherry on top for the Bobcats offense, putting Texas State up 6-0.

On the mound, junior pitcher Meghan Golden suffered the loss for the Antelopes, allowing two hits and two runs in three innings before being replaced.

The Bobcats will look to continue their seven-game winning streak against their next opponent the University of Texas (11-1). The Longhorns are coming off a 5-4 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette.

The opening pitch between Texas State and Texas is scheduled to be thrown at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
