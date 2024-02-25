Texas State dominates Grand Canyon to win Sun Devil Classic

Meg Boles Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) prepares to hit the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins had another dominant outing as Texas State softball (13-4) defeated Grand Canyon University (11-4) 6-0 in the final game of the Sun Devil Classic Sunday afternoon at GCU Softball Stadium in Phoenix.

The victory against Grand Canyon capped off a perfect weekend for the Bobcats, as they went 6-0 in the tournament.

Mullins earned the win and pitched a complete game shutout, allowing only two runners to reach base on two hits and a season-high 13 strikeouts.

The Bobcats started the scoring in the fourth inning when junior outfielder Ciara Trahan hit an RBI double and scored on an error on the same play. A sacrifice pop fly from senior outfielder Piper Randolph and a steal of home plate from sophomore designated player Karmyn Bass put Texas State up 4-0.

A two-run shot over the left field wall in the fifth inning from graduate third baseman Sara Vanderford was the cherry on top for the Bobcats offense, putting Texas State up 6-0.

On the mound, junior pitcher Meghan Golden suffered the loss for the Antelopes, allowing two hits and two runs in three innings before being replaced.

The Bobcats will look to continue their seven-game winning streak against their next opponent the University of Texas (11-1). The Longhorns are coming off a 5-4 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette.

The opening pitch between Texas State and Texas is scheduled to be thrown at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.