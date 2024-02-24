57° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
logo
Defensive lineman suspended from TXST football after arrest
February 24, 2024
Texas State graduate student guard Gara Beth Self (2) dribbles past her defender, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball falls to Louisiana-Lafayette for fourth straight loss
February 24, 2024
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) prepares to throw the pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats stay hot in the desert with victory over Bengals
February 24, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) throws the ball during the game against Texas Tech, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats hold off Wolverines to remain perfect in Sun Devil Classic
February 24, 2024
Texas State junior pitcher Calen Graham (42) pitches the ball, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State opens Round Rock Classic with loss to Kansas
February 24, 2024
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats continue winning streak in Sun Devil Classic
February 24, 2024

Bobcats stay hot in the desert with victory over Bengals

Kaden Bessent, Sports Contributor
February 24, 2024
Texas+State+freshman+pitcher+Madison+Azua+%2822%29+prepares+to+throw+the+pitch%2C+Thursday%2C+Feb.+8%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Meg Boles
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) prepares to throw the pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Senior outfielder Piper Randolph’s two-RBI double was enough for the Texas State softball (13-4) to secure the win over Idaho State University (11-4) by a score of 4-1 in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader of the Sun Devil Classic at Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

The win improves Texas State to 5-0 in the tournament.

The Bobcats took the initiative in the top of the first inning, starting with a single from sophomore catcher Kamryn Bass that scored graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford. During the next at-bat, Randolph cleared the bases with a double to tack on two more runs.

The final run for the Bobcats didn’t come until the top of the seventh inning off an RBI single from sophomore Megan Kelnar, catcher, to drive in freshman outfielder Dani Laughlin.

Freshman pitcher Madison Azua collected her third win of the season for Texas State in 4 ⅔ innings of work, where she gave up one run on three hits and two walks and struck out two batters. Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins collected her second save of the season after throwing 2 1/3 perfect innings with three strikeouts.

Idaho State scored its only run of the game in the bottom of the first inning off a wild pitch to score junior infielder Kate Hogan.

Sophomore pitcher Riley Wickum went the distance for the Bengals on the mound, allowing four runs on eight hits with one strikeout to take the loss in Saturday’s contest.

The Bobcats have won six consecutive games and will look to extend that streak against Grand Canyon University (10-3) in their final game of the Sun Devil Classic.

The opening pitch between Texas State and Grand Canyon is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at GCU Softball Stadium in Phoenix. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) throws the ball during the game against Texas Tech, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats hold off Wolverines to remain perfect in Sun Devil Classic
Texas State junior pitcher Calen Graham (42) pitches the ball, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State opens Round Rock Classic with loss to Kansas
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats continue winning streak in Sun Devil Classic
Mechanical engineer freshman Daniela Martinez (Left) pets Dynamo (Center) alongside animal science freshman Kendyl White (Right) in their dorm, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Blanco Hall.
On-campus housing changes for upcoming next school year
Texas State sophomore pitcher Analisa Soliz (23) throws the ball during the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sink Pirates on day two of Sun Devil Classic
Texas State graduate student Guard JaNiah Henson (1) reads the defense, Saturday Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Senior Spotlight: Henson reflects on milestone, attributes feat to work ethic
More in softball
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings to hit the ball during the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats pummel Arizona State to open Sun Devil Classic
Texas State softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard during the Texas Tech game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Woodard further establishes legacy with 800 career wins
The Texas State softball team huddles together before the game against Texas Tech, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Softball heads to the desert for the Sun Devil Classic
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) throws the ball during the game against Texas Tech, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats avenge loss to Red Raiders, close out TXST Tournament with a win
Texas State junior right-hand pitcher Presley Glende (21) throws the ball during the game against Kennesaw State Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats drop doubleheader on third day of TXST Tournament
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats split doubleheader on second day of TXST Tournament
More in Sports
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the paint versus South Alabama, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Georgia Southern's late comeback gives Bobcats third straight loss
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles past Marshalls defense, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Shooting woes plague Bobcats against top ranked Marshall
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field claim six gold medals at Sun Belt Indoor Championships
The Texas State baseball team before the game against Youngstown State, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State set to face trio of Power Five teams in Round Rock tournament
Texas State catcher junior Ian Collier (25) runs prepares to slide to third base during the game against Youngstown State, Friday, February 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
"We can play with anybody": No. 5 TCU holds off Texas State
Texas State junior golfer Matilda Svahn watches the ball after hitting it, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, Texas.
Texas State women's golf defeats Sam Houston in first match play of season



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star