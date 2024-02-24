Bobcats stay hot in the desert with victory over Bengals

Meg Boles Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) prepares to throw the pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Senior outfielder Piper Randolph’s two-RBI double was enough for the Texas State softball (13-4) to secure the win over Idaho State University (11-4) by a score of 4-1 in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader of the Sun Devil Classic at Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

The win improves Texas State to 5-0 in the tournament.

The Bobcats took the initiative in the top of the first inning, starting with a single from sophomore catcher Kamryn Bass that scored graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford. During the next at-bat, Randolph cleared the bases with a double to tack on two more runs.

The final run for the Bobcats didn’t come until the top of the seventh inning off an RBI single from sophomore Megan Kelnar, catcher, to drive in freshman outfielder Dani Laughlin.

Freshman pitcher Madison Azua collected her third win of the season for Texas State in 4 ⅔ innings of work, where she gave up one run on three hits and two walks and struck out two batters. Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins collected her second save of the season after throwing 2 1/3 perfect innings with three strikeouts.

Idaho State scored its only run of the game in the bottom of the first inning off a wild pitch to score junior infielder Kate Hogan.

Sophomore pitcher Riley Wickum went the distance for the Bengals on the mound, allowing four runs on eight hits with one strikeout to take the loss in Saturday’s contest.

The Bobcats have won six consecutive games and will look to extend that streak against Grand Canyon University (10-3) in their final game of the Sun Devil Classic.

The opening pitch between Texas State and Grand Canyon is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at GCU Softball Stadium in Phoenix. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.