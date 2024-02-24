79° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats continue winning streak in Sun Devil Classic
February 24, 2024
Mechanical engineer freshman Daniela Martinez (Left) pets Dynamo (Center) alongside animal science freshman Kendyl White (Right) in their dorm, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Blanco Hall.
On-campus housing changes for upcoming next school year
February 24, 2024
Texas State sophomore pitcher Analisa Soliz (23) throws the ball during the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sink Pirates on day two of Sun Devil Classic
February 23, 2024
Texas State graduate student Guard JaNiah Henson (1) reads the defense, Saturday Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Senior Spotlight: Henson reflects on milestone, attributes feat to work ethic
February 23, 2024
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the paint versus South Alabama, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Georgia Southern's late comeback gives Bobcats third straight loss
February 23, 2024
Students utilize off-campus bus stops for transportation, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in San Marcos.
Vistas and Sanctuary Lofts transition impacts students, current residents
February 23, 2024

Bobcats continue winning streak in Sun Devil Classic

McKenna Ladson, Sports Contributor
February 24, 2024
Texas+State+freshman+pitcher+Madison+Azua+%2822%29+throws+a+fast+pitch%2C+Thursday%2C+Feb.+8%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.+
Meg Boles
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball (11-4) toppled the Ohio State University (6-2) by a score of 6-1 in the second matchup of its doubleheader Friday afternoon at Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

The win improves Texas State to 3-0 in the tournament after previously defeating Arizona State and Seton Hall. The Bobcats brought in this win with the help of seven strikeouts in the same number of innings from freshman pitcher Madison Azua and senior pitcher Jessica Mullins.

Defensively, Mullins and Azua dominated on the mound for the Bobcats. Azua got the start, but Mullins collected her sixth win of the season.

Senior utility J.J. Smith started the scoring in the second inning with an RBI single to left field. In the third inning, the Buckeyes responded as freshman utility Jasmyn Burns drove a single into right center, bringing in their first and only run of the game.

Graduate infielder Sara Vanderford started the fourth inning off strong with a double to left-center. Smith then roped another into center field for a two-RBI double. Texas State brought one more run in this inning after an Ohio State infield error.

The Bobcats’ strong offensive performance was backed up by a combined defensive effort from Azua and Mullins throughout the game. Azua and Mullins worked together to shut the Buckeyes down, allowing only two hits combined.

Ohio State senior pitcher Allison Smith suffered her first loss of the season giving up two earned runs in five innings of work.

Texas State will play in another doubleheader on the third day of the Sun Devil Clasic beginning with Utah Valley State (4-7) in the morning followed by Idaho State University (11-3).

To stay up to date with the games, visit https://txst.com/sports/softball/schedule.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Mechanical engineer freshman Daniela Martinez (Left) pets Dynamo (Center) alongside animal science freshman Kendyl White (Right) in their dorm, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Blanco Hall.
On-campus housing changes for upcoming next school year
Texas State sophomore pitcher Analisa Soliz (23) throws the ball during the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sink Pirates on day two of Sun Devil Classic
Texas State graduate student Guard JaNiah Henson (1) reads the defense, Saturday Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Senior Spotlight: Henson reflects on milestone, attributes feat to work ethic
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the paint versus South Alabama, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Georgia Southern's late comeback gives Bobcats third straight loss
Students utilize off-campus bus stops for transportation, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in San Marcos.
Vistas and Sanctuary Lofts transition impacts students, current residents
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
More in softball
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings to hit the ball during the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats pummel Arizona State to open Sun Devil Classic
Texas State softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard during the Texas Tech game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Woodard further establishes legacy with 800 career wins
The Texas State softball team huddles together before the game against Texas Tech, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Softball heads to the desert for the Sun Devil Classic
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) throws the ball during the game against Texas Tech, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats avenge loss to Red Raiders, close out TXST Tournament with a win
Texas State junior right-hand pitcher Presley Glende (21) throws the ball during the game against Kennesaw State Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats drop doubleheader on third day of TXST Tournament
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats split doubleheader on second day of TXST Tournament
More in Sports
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles past Marshalls defense, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Shooting woes plague Bobcats against top ranked Marshall
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field claim six gold medals at Sun Belt Indoor Championships
The Texas State baseball team before the game against Youngstown State, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State set to face trio of Power Five teams in Round Rock tournament
Texas State catcher junior Ian Collier (25) runs prepares to slide to third base during the game against Youngstown State, Friday, February 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
"We can play with anybody": No. 5 TCU holds off Texas State
Texas State junior golfer Matilda Svahn watches the ball after hitting it, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, Texas.
Texas State women's golf defeats Sam Houston in first match play of season
The Texas State womens basketball team huddles together, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Decline in women's basketball season sparks reflection



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star