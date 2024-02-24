Bobcats continue winning streak in Sun Devil Classic

Meg Boles Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball (11-4) toppled the Ohio State University (6-2) by a score of 6-1 in the second matchup of its doubleheader Friday afternoon at Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

The win improves Texas State to 3-0 in the tournament after previously defeating Arizona State and Seton Hall. The Bobcats brought in this win with the help of seven strikeouts in the same number of innings from freshman pitcher Madison Azua and senior pitcher Jessica Mullins.

Defensively, Mullins and Azua dominated on the mound for the Bobcats. Azua got the start, but Mullins collected her sixth win of the season.

Senior utility J.J. Smith started the scoring in the second inning with an RBI single to left field. In the third inning, the Buckeyes responded as freshman utility Jasmyn Burns drove a single into right center, bringing in their first and only run of the game.

Graduate infielder Sara Vanderford started the fourth inning off strong with a double to left-center. Smith then roped another into center field for a two-RBI double. Texas State brought one more run in this inning after an Ohio State infield error.

The Bobcats’ strong offensive performance was backed up by a combined defensive effort from Azua and Mullins throughout the game. Azua and Mullins worked together to shut the Buckeyes down, allowing only two hits combined.

Ohio State senior pitcher Allison Smith suffered her first loss of the season giving up two earned runs in five innings of work.

Texas State will play in another doubleheader on the third day of the Sun Devil Clasic beginning with Utah Valley State (4-7) in the morning followed by Idaho State University (11-3).

To stay up to date with the games, visit https://txst.com/sports/softball/schedule.