Bobcats pummel Arizona State to open Sun Devil Classic

Texas State softball (9-4) doubled its runs in the final inning to win the Sun Devil Classic opener against Arizona State University (7-5) 12-1 Thursday evening at Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins pitched a complete game as Texas State racked up 17 hits against the Sun Devils. Bobcats with extra-base hits included graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford and senior utility Anna Jones.

Thursday marks Texas State’s third win against Arizona State in its program history. For the Sun Devils, this marks their worst loss of the 2024 season.

Junior outfielder Ciara Trahan batted three for five with a stolen base and broke the Bobcats’ hitting open. Additionally, senior utility Anna Jones provided two RBIs and scored three runs.

Graduate student outfielder Kelsey Hall led ASU’s offense with three of the team’s 10 hits.

Mullins threw for 6 ⅔ innings and struck out eight batters, keeping up with her usual trend of .99 strikeouts per inning. Sophomore utility Katerina Zarate backed her up with multiple tough fly-ball grabs at second base.

Three errors gave the Bobcats the lead early, but a flurry of hits in the final inning sealed the victory for Texas State as eight of its nine starters got hits in the victory.

Texas State will next face Seton Hall University (1-3) in its second matchup of the Sun Devil Classic.

The opening pitch between Texas State and Seton Hall is scheduled to be thrown at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.