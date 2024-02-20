64° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
The Texas State softball team huddles together before the game against Texas Tech, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Softball heads to the desert for the Sun Devil Classic
February 20, 2024
Texas State junior golfer Matilda Svahn watches the ball after hitting it, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, Texas.
Texas State women's golf defeats Sam Houston in first match play of season
February 20, 2024
Event goers at the Vanilla Bean Market browse the multitude of showcases on display, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, outside Hays County Historic Courthouse.
TXST students host recurring thrift market in downtown SMTX
February 20, 2024
The Texas State womens basketball team huddles together, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Decline in women's basketball season sparks reflection
February 19, 2024
Texas State redshirt-senior right-hand pitcher Peyton Zabel (24) catches the returning throw from the catcher during the game against Youngstown State, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats gear up for road match with No. 5 Horned Frogs
February 19, 2024
San Marcos residents Mike and Angie Harelick on the dance floor at the Golden Sweethearts Ball, Friday Feb. 9, 2024, at the San Marcos Activity Center.
Seniors dance the night away at Golden Sweethearts Ball
February 19, 2024

Softball heads to the desert for the Sun Devil Classic

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
February 20, 2024
The+Texas+State+softball+team+huddles+together+before+the+game+against+Texas+Tech%2C+Sunday%2C+Feb.+18%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State softball team huddles together before the game against Texas Tech, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball (8-4) will hit the road this week to compete in the Sun Devil Classic in Tempe, Arizona. The Bobcats will open the tournament on Thursday against the host team, Arizona State University (5-4). They will also face the likes of Seton Hall University (1-3), Ohio State University (6-1) and more.

The Bobcats wrapped up the second Texas State Tournament with an 8-1 win over Texas Tech University on Sunday. Come Thursday, Bobcat Nation will see if this win proves momentous.

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins lived up to her expectations as she led the Bobcats to four of their first eight wins in tournament play. In four of six mound appearances, Mullins established herself with a winning record of 4-1.

Offensively, junior outfielder Ciara Trahan led the Bobcats in the opening weeks, posting a .543 batting average and stealing six bases on seven attempts.

The Bobcats’ overall run production has been enough to get them wins so far this season, but four of their eight wins have been decided by two or fewer runs.

Potent offenses such as Ohio State and Grand Canyon University (8-2) will test Texas State’s ability to execute this weekend. The Bobcats made six errors in the second Texas State Tournament this past weekend and will look to clean up their performance.

The Bobcats have committed 18 errors thus far this season compared to its opponents’ 14. Texas State will attempt to tighten up the leather and take care of business this weekend.

Opening pitch between Texas State and Arizona State is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The game will be available to watch on ASU Live Stream.

To follow Texas State’s status in the Sun Devil Classic, visit https://txst.com/sports/softball.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State junior golfer Matilda Svahn watches the ball after hitting it, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, Texas.
Texas State women's golf defeats Sam Houston in first match play of season
Event goers at the Vanilla Bean Market browse the multitude of showcases on display, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, outside Hays County Historic Courthouse.
TXST students host recurring thrift market in downtown SMTX
The Texas State womens basketball team huddles together, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Decline in women's basketball season sparks reflection
Texas State redshirt-senior right-hand pitcher Peyton Zabel (24) catches the returning throw from the catcher during the game against Youngstown State, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats gear up for road match with No. 5 Horned Frogs
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) throws the ball during the game against Texas Tech, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats avenge loss to Red Raiders, close out TXST Tournament with a win
Texas State redshirt-senior catcher August Ramirez (18) attempts to hit the ball during the game against Youngstown State, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State wins third game of series to sweep Penguins
More in softball
Texas State junior right-hand pitcher Presley Glende (21) throws the ball during the game against Kennesaw State Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats drop doubleheader on third day of TXST Tournament
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats split doubleheader on second day of TXST Tournament
The Texas State softball team huddles up before the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State seeks to build off 2023 season
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats offensive onslaught propels run-rule victory over Bearkats
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sweep final doubleheader to close out Texas State Tournament
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Salukis hand Texas State first loss of 2024 season
More in Sports
Texas State sophomore guard Coleton Benson (22) dribbles the ball through the Coastal Carolina defense, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Southern Miss outlasts Texas State to give Bobcats 10th conference loss
Texas State infielder and outfielder senior Alec Patino (23) steps up to the plate during the game against Youngstown State, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State claims series over Youngstown State behind big fifth inning
Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) fights to keep possession of the ball during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Tullis scores season-high as Golden Eagles soar over Bobcats
Texas State infielder junior Aaron Lugo (1) celebrates a a home run during the game against Youngstown State Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Slam Marcos fully operational; Bobcats open season with a bang
Texas State freshman forward Julia Coleman (12) pushes pass opponent during the game against Denver, Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Coleman's career-best performance not enough as Trojans surge past Texas State
Texas State Baseball breaks out for the final time before the Bobcats first game of the NCAA Baseball Stanford Regional against UC Santa Barbara, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, California. The Bobcats defeated the Gauchos 7-3.
Texas State baseball kicks off 2024 season against Penguins



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star