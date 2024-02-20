Softball heads to the desert for the Sun Devil Classic

Mandalyn Lewallen The Texas State softball team huddles together before the game against Texas Tech, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball (8-4) will hit the road this week to compete in the Sun Devil Classic in Tempe, Arizona. The Bobcats will open the tournament on Thursday against the host team, Arizona State University (5-4). They will also face the likes of Seton Hall University (1-3), Ohio State University (6-1) and more.

The Bobcats wrapped up the second Texas State Tournament with an 8-1 win over Texas Tech University on Sunday. Come Thursday, Bobcat Nation will see if this win proves momentous.

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins lived up to her expectations as she led the Bobcats to four of their first eight wins in tournament play. In four of six mound appearances, Mullins established herself with a winning record of 4-1.

Offensively, junior outfielder Ciara Trahan led the Bobcats in the opening weeks, posting a .543 batting average and stealing six bases on seven attempts.

The Bobcats’ overall run production has been enough to get them wins so far this season, but four of their eight wins have been decided by two or fewer runs.

Potent offenses such as Ohio State and Grand Canyon University (8-2) will test Texas State’s ability to execute this weekend. The Bobcats made six errors in the second Texas State Tournament this past weekend and will look to clean up their performance.

The Bobcats have committed 18 errors thus far this season compared to its opponents’ 14. Texas State will attempt to tighten up the leather and take care of business this weekend.

Opening pitch between Texas State and Arizona State is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The game will be available to watch on ASU Live Stream.

To follow Texas State’s status in the Sun Devil Classic, visit https://txst.com/sports/softball.