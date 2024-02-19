Bobcats gear up for road match with No. 5 Horned Frogs

57° San Marcos
Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
February 19, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State redshirt-senior right-hand pitcher Peyton Zabel (24) catches the returning throw from the catcher during the game against Youngstown State, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball (3-0) travels to Fort Worth this week to take on Texas Christian University (TCU) (3-0), which ranked fifth in the nation according to D1 Baseball. After a season-opening three-game sweep against Youngstown State University, the Bobcats will look to keep their form.

The Bobcats and Horned Frogs met twice last year, with each squad taking one victory at home. Texas State’s all-time record against TCU is 15-26.

Texas State and TCU each opened its seasons with three-game sweeps. The Bobcats outscored the Penguins 37-4 across the series, and the Frogs outscored Florida Gulf Coast University 34-25.

Senior pitcher Tony Robie will start on the mound, making his first appearance of the new season. Last year, he posted a 4.33 earned run average with a record of 5-4. Through 60.1 innings, he struck out 48.

Freshman infielder Ryne Farber leads the Bobcats offensively, coming off a strong series against the Penguins. Farber batted .625 over the opening weekend while drawing five walks and scoring six times.

The last time TCU was ranked in the top five nationally was in 2018. However, the Bobcats and Horned Frogs didn’t meet between 2012 and 2021. So, this will be the most powerful TCU squad Texas State has seen in over a decade.

Opening pitch between the Bobcats and Horned Frogs is scheduled to be thrown at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Charlie and Marie Lupton Baseball Stadium at Williams Reilly Field in Fort Worth.

For more information regarding Texas State baseball, visit txst.com.
Donate to The University Star