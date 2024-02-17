39° San Marcos
Texas State infielder and outfielder senior Alec Patino (23) steps up to the plate during the game against Youngstown State, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State claims series over Youngstown State behind big fifth inning
February 17, 2024
Texas State junior right-hand pitcher Presley Glende (21) throws the ball during the game against Kennesaw State Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats drop doubleheader on third day of TXST Tournament
February 17, 2024
Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) fights to keep possession of the ball during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Tullis scores season-high as Golden Eagles soar over Bobcats
February 17, 2024
Texas State infielder junior Aaron Lugo (1) celebrates a a home run during the game against Youngstown State Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Slam Marcos fully operational; Bobcats open season with a bang
February 17, 2024
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats split doubleheader on second day of TXST Tournament
February 17, 2024
February 17, 2024

Texas State claims series over Youngstown State behind big fifth inning

Sports Staff
February 17, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State infielder and outfielder senior Alec Patino (23) steps up to the plate during the game against Youngstown State, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Senior infielder Alec Patino doubled and drove in three runs as part of a six-run inning Saturday afternoon as Texas State baseball (2-0) defeated Youngstown State University (0-2), 6-1 in the second of a three-game series at Bobcat Ballpark.

Patino’s double cleared the bases after Youngstown State sophomore pitcher Sloan Ulrich walked the bases loaded in the fifth inning. The Bobcats’ first two runs scored on the same wild pitch, then senior reliever pitcher Nick Perez reloaded the bases by hitting Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber and walking senior infielder Davis Powell. Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora added an RBI single in the inning.

Texas State senior pitcher Jack Stroud picked up a win in his first start of the season, allowing an unearned run on four hits, two walks and a hit-a-batter in an adventurous outing. Stroud also committed a pair of errors and picked off two runners.

Youngstown State scored its only run in the top of the fifth when freshman outfielder Derrick Tarpley Jr. reached home plate on a Stroud error and scored from second base on a fielder’s choice.

The Penguins nearly scored a second run on junior infielder Brett Stanley’s double to right, but Texas State senior right fielder Cade Manning fielded the ball in the gap, hit cutoff man Mora on the edge of the outfield grass, and Mora threw a strike to home plate to tag a Penguin runner and end the inning.

Ulrich took the loss after allowing one hit in 4 ⅔ innings, but he couldn’t get the final out in the fifth, opening the door to the Bobcats rally.

Texas State will look to complete the sweep against the Penguins on Sunday in the third and final matchup of the series. Redshirt senior Peyton Zabel is expected to get the start on the mound for the Bobcats.

The first pitch between Texas State and Youngstown State is scheduled to be thrown at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
