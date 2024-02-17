43° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State infielder junior Aaron Lugo (1) celebrates a a home run during the game against Youngstown State Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Slam Marcos fully operational; Bobcats open season with a bang
February 17, 2024
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats split doubleheader on second day of TXST Tournament
February 17, 2024
Texas State to accommodate pregnant and parenting students
Texas State to accommodate pregnant and parenting students
February 17, 2024
San Marcos firefighters stand outside of Alkek Library after putting out the fire, Friday, February 16, 2023 in San Marcos.
Firefighters respond to fire in Alkek
February 16, 2024
The Texas State softball team huddles up before the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State seeks to build off 2023 season
February 16, 2024
Texas State freshman forward Julia Coleman (12) pushes pass opponent during the game against Denver, Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Coleman's career-best performance not enough as Trojans surge past Texas State
February 16, 2024

Bobcats split doubleheader on second day of TXST Tournament

Sports Staff
February 17, 2024
Texas+State+freshman+pitcher+Madison+Azua+%2822%29+throws+a+fast+pitch%2C+Thursday%2C+Feb.+8%2C+2024%2C+at+the+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.+
Meg Boles
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball (6-2) lost to the University of Tulsa (4-2) by a score of 5-2 Friday afternoon at Bobcat Softball Stadium despite efforts from three pitchers throughout the ballgame. Starting with a handful of errors, Texas State couldn’t catch up to Tulsa’s aggressive baserunning.

Senior pitcher Karsen Pierce started on the mound for the Bobcats, but Tulsa only needed one inning to adjust to her pitching. Pierce gave up three runs on four hits while giving up one walk.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Bobcats responded as senior utility J.J. Smith hit a lob to right field. Sophomore catcher Megan Kelnar and utility Sydney Harvey roped her in with sequential base hits down the third base line to bring in Texas State’s only two runs of the game.

Sophomore pitcher Analisa Soliz and senior pitcher Jessica Mullins finished out the game for Texas State, each allowing one run. Soliz struck out one in three innings, and Mullins struck out two in two innings.

Senior utility Anna Jones doubled off Tulsa’s junior pitcher Maura Moore to keep the Bobcats alive, but no comeback was mounted in the end.

Tulsa’s base running skills came in handy in the seventh inning as they stole home to top their score off, making it 5-2.

Head Coach Ricci Woodard wasn’t too happy about the game one loss.

“I didn’t think we did anything real well the first game,” Woodard said. “We didn’t pitch great [and] we didn’t play defense great. They outplayed us. It’s pretty simple.”

Game two was a different story for the Bobcats. An all-star performance from freshman Madison Azua and an offensive onslaught helped propel Texas State to an 8-0 mercy-rule victory over Northern Colorado (1-5).

Azua pitched all five innings of the game, allowing no runs and striking out four on one hit and no walks. The Bobcats’ newcomer bounced back after her previous outing didn’t go as planned.

“One little thing isn’t going to kill me,” Azua said. “Remembering that I am a good pitcher and I’m here for a reason gets me through it.”

The Bobcat offense gave Azua some breathing room, as their performance ended the game in only five innings.

Jones kicked off the scoring for the Bobcats with an RBI single in the first.

The scoring continued in the third inning, with graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford and Jones collecting RBI hits after scoring on an error.

In the fifth and final inning, Vanderford collected another RBI on a single, and sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass drove in two more with a double. The kiss of death for Northern Colorado occurred when freshman utility Peyton Young collected her first career NCAA RBI fielder’s choice, putting the Bobcats up 8-0 to seal the mercy-rule victory.

The Bobcats return to action on Saturday with a double-header against Texas Tech and Tulsa on Saturday.

The first pitch between Texas State and Tulsa is scheduled to be thrown at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State to accommodate pregnant and parenting students
Texas State to accommodate pregnant and parenting students
San Marcos firefighters stand outside of Alkek Library after putting out the fire, Friday, February 16, 2023 in San Marcos.
Firefighters respond to fire in Alkek
The Texas State softball team huddles up before the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State seeks to build off 2023 season
Texas State freshman forward Julia Coleman (12) pushes pass opponent during the game against Denver, Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Coleman's career-best performance not enough as Trojans surge past Texas State
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Biology senior Ali Jallow showcases her in-apartment studio, The Doll Studio, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in San Marcos.
Biology student balances studies and her studio
More in softball
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats offensive onslaught propels run-rule victory over Bearkats
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sweep final doubleheader to close out Texas State Tournament
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Salukis hand Texas State first loss of 2024 season
Texas State junior right-hand pitcher Presley Glende (21) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats come-from-behind win secures milestone victory for Woodard
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) prepares to pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Azua shines as Texas State wins doubleheader matchup on Opening Day
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) watches the pitch, Saturday, April 11, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Vanderford’s values: Teammates over everything
More in Sports
Texas State Baseball breaks out for the final time before the Bobcats first game of the NCAA Baseball Stanford Regional against UC Santa Barbara, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, California. The Bobcats defeated the Gauchos 7-3.
Texas State baseball kicks off 2024 season against Penguins
Texas State Baseball Team celebrates sophomore infielder Ryder Hernandezs (14) homerun hit, Tuesday, May 3, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Five breakout candidates for the 2024 Texas State baseball season
Texas State baseball team walks onto the field with their hands up before the Texas game, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State baseball: 2024 season preview
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Portal chaos leaves Bobcats with unproven quarterbacks
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) drives to the basket, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State extends winning streak to four with victory over Ball State
Texas State senior guard Sierra Dickson (4) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Antoine secures 200th career win as Texas State defeats Ohio in battle of the Bobcats



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star