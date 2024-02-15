Bobcats offensive onslaught propels run-rule victory over Bearkats

Meg Boles Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Even with the Bobcats going 5-1 in last weekend’s tournament, there was a clear message from Head Coach Ricci Woodard to her team going forward: to be more aggressive at the plate. Safe to say, Woodard’s squad took that message to heart.

Texas State softball (6-1) kicked off the TXST Tournament with a matchup against former Southland Conference rival Sam Houston University (0-3) Thursday evening at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

The game saw the Bobcats score 10 runs on as many hits and run-rule the Bearkats by a final tally of 10-0.

The Bobcat sticks were hot from the opening pitch. Senior infielder Hannah Earls was the first domino to fall as she opened the game with a single, setting the tone for the rest of the evening.

The first inning saw an RBI triple from sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass that plated the first two runs, an RBI groundout from senior outfielder Anna Jones and a two-run homer from sophomore infielder Katarina Zarate to increased the lead to 5-0. The Bobcat bats stayed hot for the rest of the evening as eight of nine starters collected hits.

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins started the circle for Texas State and took care of business. Mullins only surrendered one hit across her four innings of work while striking out three and walking zero. She improved her record this season to 3-0.

“I thought Jessica Mullins threw a heck of a game tonight,” Woodard said. “I think this pitching staff is going to be the strongest pitching staff I’ve ever had.”

Texas State returns to action with a doubleheader Friday afternoon, beginning with the University of Tulsa (2-2) followed by Northern Colorado University (1-3).

The first pitch between Texas State and Tulsa is scheduled to be thrown at 1:30 p.m., while the opening pitch between Texas State and Northern Colorado is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Both games will be available to stream on ESPN+.