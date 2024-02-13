66° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State baseball team walks onto the field with their hands up before the Texas game, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State baseball: 2024 season preview
February 13, 2024
Nicole Collins, a criminal justice junior andStudent Government presidential candidate, answers a question at a podium, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 in San Marcos.
Student government presidential candidates debate platforms
February 13, 2024
Texas State continues financial planning for 2024 presidential debate
Texas State continues financial planning for 2024 presidential debate
February 13, 2024
Illustration by Devon Crew
Texas voters deserve to be listened to
February 13, 2024
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Portal chaos leaves Bobcats with unproven quarterbacks
February 12, 2024
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Students need to fight caffeine dependence
February 12, 2024

Texas State baseball: 2024 season preview

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Contributor
February 13, 2024
Texas+State+baseball+team+walks+onto+the+field+with+their+hands+up+before+the+Texas+game%2C+Monday%2C+April+10%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.
Carly Earnest
Texas State baseball team huddles together on the field with their hands up before the Texas game, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

As the 2024 season approaches Texas State baseball will open the season on Feb. 16 at Bobcat Ballpark with a three-game series against Youngstown State University.

After a winning, yet slightly disappointing 2023 season that saw the Bobcats finish 36-23 but miss the NCAA Tournament, there is no doubt this squad is hungry to find the success it achieved in 2022. Here are some things to expect and look forward to this season as the Bobcats try to play their way to Omaha.

 

Biggest Changes

Texas State baseball returns for the 2024 season without all three of the starting pitchers from opening weekend last year: Levi Wells, Zeke Wood and Nathan Medrano. The Bobcats also lost a valuable bullpen arm in Triston Dixon. Those four arms combined accounted for 238.1 innings on the hill last year for Head Coach Steven Trout.

Look for established arms like senior right-handers Tony Robie and Peyton Zabel to compete for the Friday night spot, as well as trusted seniors Cameron Bush and Jack Stroud to possibly make some weekend starts throughout the season. Though the baseball team saw many departures, Trout has no shortage of confidence, he said.

 

Veteran Leadership

Unlike the Bobcats’ bullpen situation, there is no shortage of returning talent in the field. Some of these names include senior catcher August Ramirez, junior first baseman Daylan Pena, senior and junior infielders Davis Powell who is ranked as the 19th shortshop according to D1Baseball, Ryan Leary and sophomore Chase Mora who is the 22nd ranked third basemen by D1Baseball. These five together accounted for 50 HR and 183 RBI.

In total, Trout’s team will feature 18 seniors. The amount of experience accompanied by that number may very well prove to be invaluable to the club this year and be a key factor in a successful season.

 

New Faces

Some new faces who’ve impressed during the fall and could continue to do so into the season are Alec Patino, Austin Eaton and Ryne Farber. Patino, a senior transfer from Ohio University who started all 49 games in 2023 batted .325 with 48 RBI and eight homers. Eaton, a redshirt junior transfer from Navarro College, was named to the NJCAA All-American Second Team in 2023.

Eaton appeared in 14 games going 11-0 on the mound while posting a 2.12 ERA across 68.0 innings and running his fastball up to 94 mph.

Farber, a freshman out of Johnson High School has been named Sun Belt preseason freshman of the year by D1Baseball.

 

Big Games

There will be no shortage of big matchups for the Bobcats this season. Based on preseason rankings, Texas State has six top-25 matchups on the schedule, five of which come against in-state rivals.

The first ranked contest of the year comes right at the beginning of the season on Feb. 20 against Texas Christian University who is ranked fifth nationally in the preseason-polls. The Bobcats will host preseason eighth-ranked Texas A&M on April 20.

The remaining three in-state top-25 matchups will come against the preseason 16-ranked University of Texas. But quite possibly the biggest game of the season will see the Bobcats travel to Houston to play in the 2024 Astros Foundation College Classic, where they will go head-to-head with the defending national champion LSU Tigers. This will be only the fourth meeting between the Bobcats and the Tigers, and the first since 2004.

There is no doubt in the locker room that this team has the talent and experience to make the NCAA Tournament, which is almost the expectation around San Marcos these days. But the season is long and anything can happen throughout it. Look for the Bobcats to take this season one game at a time, controlling only what they can and putting their best foot forward every time they cross the white lines.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State freshman infielder Chase Mora (36) steps up to bat during the game against Texas, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Chase Mora receives All-Sun Belt preseason honors
The Texas State baseball team gathers on the field with their hands up before the Texas game, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Baseball 2024 position breakdown: Pitchers and incoming players
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
2022-2023 Texas State sports year in review
Texas State baseball head coach Steven Trout watches the game against The University of Texas, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.
MLB draft pick Ethan Farris commits to Texas State
Texas State Baseball senior closing pitcher Tristan Stivors (13) and his teammates return to the dugout after the eighth inning with three outs to go to defeat the Cardinal in game four of the NCAA Stanford Regional, Saturday, June 5, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. The Bobcats won 5-2, sending Texas State Baseball to an NCAA Regional final for the first time in its program history.
Former Bobcats finding success in MLB Minor Leagues
Texas State sophomore pitcher Levi Wells (25) pitches to a Cardinal batter during game four of the NCAA Stanford Regional against Stanford, Saturday, June 5, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. The Bobcats won 5-2, sending Texas State Baseball to an NCAA Regional final for the first time in its program history.
Levi Wells selected by Baltimore Orioles in fourth round of MLB Draft
More in features
Nicole Collins, a criminal justice junior andStudent Government presidential candidate, answers a question at a podium, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 in San Marcos.
Student government presidential candidates debate platforms
Texas State continues financial planning for 2024 presidential debate
Texas State continues financial planning for 2024 presidential debate
Illustration by Devon Crew
Texas voters deserve to be listened to
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Portal chaos leaves Bobcats with unproven quarterbacks
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Students need to fight caffeine dependence
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sweep final doubleheader to close out Texas State Tournament
More in Sports
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) drives to the basket, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State extends winning streak to four with victory over Ball State
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Salukis hand Texas State first loss of 2024 season
Texas State senior guard Sierra Dickson (4) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Antoine secures 200th career win as Texas State defeats Ohio in battle of the Bobcats
Texas State junior right-hand pitcher Presley Glende (21) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats come-from-behind win secures milestone victory for Woodard
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) prepares to pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Azua shines as Texas State wins doubleheader matchup on Opening Day
Texas State sophomore forward Davion Sykes (4) hangs on the rim of the basket after a dunk, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats take down Mountaineers for biggest win of season



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star