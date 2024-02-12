37° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Portal chaos leaves Bobcats with unproven quarterbacks
February 12, 2024
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Students need to fight caffeine dependence
February 12, 2024
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sweep final doubleheader to close out Texas State Tournament
February 12, 2024
Art lovers browse the the display at The Healing Arts Exhibition, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in the San Marcos Art Center in downtown San Marcos.
Healing Hearts brushes away addiction stigma
February 11, 2024
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) drives to the basket, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State extends winning streak to four with victory over Ball State
February 11, 2024
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Salukis hand Texas State first loss of 2024 season
February 10, 2024
Sports
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Portal chaos leaves Bobcats with unproven quarterbacks
James Horton, Sports Reporter • February 12, 2024

After notching the first bowl victory to cap off its most successful season in program history, the Texas State football team enters the spring without a proven quarterback on its roster. Redshirt sophomore T.J. Finley transferred to Texas State from...

Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sweep final doubleheader to close out Texas State Tournament
Sports Staff
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) drives to the basket, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State extends winning streak to four with victory over Ball State
Max Martinez, Sports Contributor
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Salukis hand Texas State first loss of 2024 season
James Vaughn, Sports Contributor
Texas State senior guard Sierra Dickson (4) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Antoine secures 200th career win as Texas State defeats Ohio in battle of the Bobcats
Jalan Tolliver, Sports Reporter

Bobcats sweep final doubleheader to close out Texas State Tournament

Sports Staff
February 12, 2024
Texas+State+freshman+pitcher+Madison+Azua+%2822%29+throws+a+fast+pitch%2C+Thursday%2C+Feb.+8%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Meg Boles
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

One might raise an eyebrow if they were told a Texas State vs. Southern Illinois matchup in February is a must-win game, but it was as close to a must-win game as it could have been. After a tough 6-1 loss to the same opponent the night before, with senior outfielder Piper Randolph suffering an injury, a win was needed for team morale.

Texas State softball (4-1) started the fourth and final day of the Texas State Tournament with a rematch against Southern Illinois University (3-2) on Sunday morning at Bobcat Softball Stadium. A game-one gem from senior pitcher Jessica Mullins, along with clutch hits from sophomore and senior utilities Katarina Zarate and Anna Jones, carried the Bobcats to a 3-1 victory over the Salukis.

Mullins was the star of the game, as she carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and gave up zero earned runs. The Sun Belt Preseason Pitcher of the Year also recorded eight strikeouts and allowed only three hits and one walk in seven innings.

“We just had to review ourselves and review our mistakes and check our mentality to be able to bounce back after a good night’s rest,” Mullins said. “We just had to be ourselves, and we [knew we] could do it.”

The Bobcats grabbed the lead early and never looked back as Zarate drove in two runs off an RBI double down the third base line in the second inning.

Southern Illinois’s lone score came in the sixth inning, when junior outfielder Emma Austin scored due to an errant throw home by Texas State senior infielder Hannah Earls, making the score 2-1. The Bobcats quickly responded with an opposite-field RBI double from Jones in the bottom half of the same inning to seal the victory.

In the second matchup of the day the Bobcats faced Creighton University (3-2) for the first time in the tournament.

Graduate student pitcher Tori McCann took the circle for the Bobcats in the contest. McCann struggled early, giving up four runs on as many hits and did not make it out of the first. Freshman pitcher Maddy Azua took over for her and posted five and a third innings while giving up no runs on only four hits with three strikeouts.

The Bobcats’ bats started sluggish again. They had no hits until graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford broke through with a single in the fourth inning.

The Bobcats were down two runs going into the seventh until sophomore utility Sydney Harvey, who was starting in place of the injured Randolph, got things going with a walk, followed by singles from senior utility Hannah Earls and junior outfielder Ciara Trahan.

This allowed sophomore catcher Kamryn Bass to walk things off with a two-RBI single and send Bobcat Nation home happy.

“We all know how to come together at the end of the day,” Bass said. “There’s going to be hits here and there, but we know at the end of the day we’re going to be able to string the hits we need together.”

Though her team executed in the end, Head Coach Ricci Woodard said she’d like to see the Bobcats take charge instead of falling behind early.

“I like our resiliency, but I’d like to be more aggressive early in the game,” Woodard said. “We’re too good [of] a team to do that because we’re going to get beat. That’s not the way we want to live.”

The Bobcats went 5-1 on the weekend and look to carry the established momentum as they host a second straight tournament at Bobcat Softball Stadium, beginning with Sam Houston University (0-2).

The first pitch between Texas State and Sam Houston is scheduled to be thrown at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The tournament will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Art lovers browse the the display at The Healing Arts Exhibition, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in the San Marcos Art Center in downtown San Marcos.
Healing Hearts brushes away addiction stigma
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) drives to the basket, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State extends winning streak to four with victory over Ball State
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Salukis hand Texas State first loss of 2024 season
Texas State senior guard Sierra Dickson (4) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Antoine secures 200th career win as Texas State defeats Ohio in battle of the Bobcats
Federal proposal could cap bank overdraft fees for consumers, students
Federal proposal could cap bank overdraft fees for consumers, students
Texas State junior right-hand pitcher Presley Glende (21) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats come-from-behind win secures milestone victory for Woodard
More in softball
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) prepares to pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Azua shines as Texas State wins doubleheader matchup on Opening Day
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) watches the pitch, Saturday, April 11, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Vanderford’s values: Teammates over everything
Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to junior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April 22, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Mullins and Vanderford decorated with preseason honors
Texas State softball line up during the Pledge of Allegiance, holding the Texas State emblem behind their backs, Friday, March 24, 2023. 
2024 Softball positional breakdown: Infielders
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) poses for a photo, July, 12, 2023, at Softball City Stadium in Surrey, British Columbia.
Mullins represents Texas State in 2023 Canada Cup
Junior JJ Smith (25) waits at first base and watches the pitch, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
JJ Smith: An example-setter through quiet confidence
More in Sports
Texas State freshman infielder Chase Mora (36) steps up to bat during the game against Texas, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Chase Mora receives All-Sun Belt preseason honors
Texas State sophomore forward Davion Sykes (4) hangs on the rim of the basket after a dunk, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats take down Mountaineers for biggest win of season
Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) fights to keep possession of the ball during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball ends losing streak at Coastal Carolina
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Women's golf finishes first at Texas State Invitational with record performance
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne heads towards the locker room ahead of the game versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football hires coaching veteran to round out defensive staff
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press release, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football adds three on National Signing Day



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star