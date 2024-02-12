37° San Marcos
Salukis hand Texas State first loss of 2024 season

James Vaughn, Sports Contributor
February 10, 2024
Texas+State+sophomore+catcher+Karmyn+Bass+%2810%29+hits+the+ball%2C+Thursday%2C+Feb.+8%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball (3-1) was defeated 6-1 by Southern Illinois University (3-1) on the third day of the Texas State Tournament Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

The Salukis got things going immediately in the top of the first inning with big hits from senior infielder Sidney Jones and sophomore first baseman Addi Baker, driving in three runs.

Later in the inning, a sacrifice pop fly from freshman catcher Rylinn Groff brought another runner home to increase the Saluki lead to 4-0. Southern Illinois plated one more in the second inning and another in the fifth.

Coming off her impressive college debut on Thursday, Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua started on the mound for the Bobcats. Azua struck out her first batter but struggled for the remainder of her time on the field before being replaced by senior pitcher Karsen Pierce in the second inning.

Pierce closed out the game for the Bobcats, only allowing one run for the remainder of the game.

Texas State’s lone score of the game came during the fourth inning from senior utility Anna Jones, who was brought home by a double from sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass.

Errors plagued the Bobcats throughout the game, committing five which led to four Southern Illinois unearned runs.

The Bobcats struggled to generate any offense despite outhitting the Salukis 10-9 and only striking out twice; it was a case of hitting stingers directly at defenders.

Freshman pitcher Maddie Groff pitched a complete game for the Salukis, giving up 10 hits, stranding nine runners on base and giving up no walks to remain perfect on the season in that category.

“Anytime they put up a six-hole, and only two of them are earned, it’s what we just talked about,” Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “We didn’t do anything very well. We have to come back in 12 hours and do everything better.”

Texas State senior centerfielder Piper Randolph exited the game after colliding with the wall. Randolph did not return and was replaced by sophomore utility Sydney Harvey.

The Bobcats will return to the diamond Sunday morning for a doubleheader matchup on the final day of the Texas State Tournament. Texas State will have a rematch with Southern Illinois before facing Creighton University in the afternoon.

The first pitch between Texas State and Southern Illinois is scheduled to be thrown at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
