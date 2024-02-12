Bobcats come-from-behind win secures milestone victory for Woodard

37° San Marcos
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Portal chaos leaves Bobcats with unproven quarterbacks
February 12, 2024
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Students need to fight caffeine dependence
February 12, 2024
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sweep final doubleheader to close out Texas State Tournament
February 12, 2024
Art lovers browse the the display at The Healing Arts Exhibition, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in the San Marcos Art Center in downtown San Marcos.
Healing Hearts brushes away addiction stigma
February 11, 2024
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) drives to the basket, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State extends winning streak to four with victory over Ball State
February 11, 2024
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Salukis hand Texas State first loss of 2024 season
February 10, 2024
February 12, 2024

After notching the first bowl victory to cap off its most successful season in program history, the Texas State football team enters the spring without a proven quarterback on its roster. Redshirt sophomore T.J. Finley transferred to Texas State from...

Texas+State+junior+right-hand+pitcher+Presley+Glende+%2821%29+prepares+to+pitch+the+ball+during+the+game+against+Kennesaw+State%2C+Friday%2C+Feb.+9%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State junior right-hand pitcher Presley Glende (21) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Milestone victories are always sweet, but to do so in dramatic fashion is a cherry on top of an already exciting accomplishment. That is exactly what Head Coach Ricci Woodard’s team did when they downed Kennesaw State to clinch Woodard’s 800th career win.

Texas State softball (3-0) continued play on day two of the Texas State Tournament with a matchup against Kennesaw State University (0-1) Friday evening at Bobcat Softball Stadium. A dramatic comeback secured the 4-3 victory for the Bobcats and kept their early season perfect record intact.

The contest between the two teams was a shutout through the first three innings. The Bobcats fell behind 2-0 in the fourth inning when Kennesaw State sophomore catcher Macie Howes hit a two-run homer. The Owls’ lead grew to three in the top of the sixth after an infield RBI single by junior infielder Kassidy Amerson-Fox.

With two runners on base in the bottom of the sixth, Texas State’s tying run came from senior center fielder Piper Randolph. She deposited the very first pitch she saw into center field for a three-run homerun. Three batters later, sophomore catcher Kamryn Bass sent an RBI double into center field, bringing senior utility Anna Jones home to give the Bobcats the lead for the remainder of the game.

“I was definitely looking to be aggressive,” Randolph said. “I knew my [third at-bat] that my timing was on, and if the first pitch was there, I was swinging to do damage.”

After Friday night’s victory, Woodard is one of only 13 coaches in NCAA softball history to record 800 wins or more with one program.

“I love the people I get to go to work with every day,” Woodard said. “[Texas State] is just a fun place to be. Getting to play in front of Bobcat Nation every day, just doesn’t get much better than that.”

Woodard’s squad returns to action Saturday when the Bobcats play a doubleheader against Southern Illinois University (2-0). In the second matchup, the Bobcats will face Creighton University (1-1).

The first pitch between Texas State and Southern Illinois is scheduled to be thrown at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
