63° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) watches the pitch, Saturday, April 11, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Vanderford’s values: Teammates over everything
February 7, 2024
Entrance to the La Coma neighborhood, where construction for Hill Country Studios will take place, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.
Hill County Studios brings environmental impacts
February 7, 2024
logo
Attorney General sues San Marcos, four other cities, over marijuana policies
February 6, 2024
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
Students shouldn't feel bad about losing friends
February 5, 2024
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts a layup during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Love powers Texas State past Southern Miss for second straight win
February 4, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to junior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April 22, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Mullins and Vanderford decorated with preseason honors
February 4, 2024
Sports
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) watches the pitch, Saturday, April 11, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Vanderford’s values: Teammates over everything
McKenna Ladson, Sports Contributor • February 7, 2024

Entering her fifth and final season as a Bobcat, graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford seeks to enjoy her last moments as she continues to break Texas State batting records. Vanderford’s hitting is some of the best in Texas State history with 139...

Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts a layup during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Love powers Texas State past Southern Miss for second straight win
Jalan Tolliver, Sports Reporter
Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to junior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April 22, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Mullins and Vanderford decorated with preseason honors
Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
Texas State junior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles past her defender, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball suffers heartbreaking buzzer-beating loss to South Alabama
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the paint versus South Alabama, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball ends losing streak behind career performance from Sykes
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor

Vanderford’s values: Teammates over everything

McKenna Ladson, Sports Contributor
February 7, 2024
Texas+State+graduate+student+infielder+Sara+Vanderford+%2826%29+watches+the+pitch%2C+Saturday%2C+April+11%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Sarah Manning
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) watches the pitch, Saturday, April 11, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Entering her fifth and final season as a Bobcat, graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford seeks to enjoy her last moments as she continues to break Texas State batting records. Vanderford’s hitting is some of the best in Texas State history with 139 career RBI and a .330 career batting average.

Vanderford’s early commitment at 15 years old was far from unsighted. Her freshman year wasn’t her first time in San Marcos. She was already very familiar with the city, as her older brother was an alumnus, and according to Vanderford, Texas State was always the place for her.

“I had spent every summer here. I love the area,” Vanderford said. “It literally was my home away from home.”

Vanderford first entered the program as a freshman in 2020, just in time for COVID-19. Dealing with a pandemic and all of the struggles of being a new student-athlete, Vanderford said she continued to persevere.

“Some of the girls on that team didn’t come back,” Vanderford said. “As much as I hate COVID, I am a little thankful for it because it made me realize there’s always something bigger than striking out or missing a ball.”

Even with such adversity, Vanderford was strong her freshman season, collecting 16 RBI and the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year award.

In her following seasons, Vanderford only continued to flourish. As her skillset grew, so did her accolades, landing her on the Sun Belt All-Tournament team for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons. Now, heading into the 2024 season, she has found herself in a leadership position that comes naturally with her dominance at the plate.

Head Coach Ricci Woodard said Vanderford uses this to motivate her teammates to get better.

“She figured out that she can make everyone around her better,” Woodard said. “That just comes with maturity. She’s done a really good job of figuring out how to drive her teammates.”

Vanderford uses her leadership position to help her teammates on and off the field. She said she uses her experience to help guide her fellow teammates through obstacles she’s experienced firsthand.

“If they have questions or concerns they can take it from someone who, five years later, I’ve heard it all,” Vanderford said. “Most importantly, I just want to be a good person and a good teammate that everyone can count on.”

This kind of position, however, does not come without its challenges. Vanderford said she’s grateful for her position, but it takes a certain kind of person to deal with the pressure.

“Pressure is a privilege. It means you’ve done something right,” Vanderford said. “If you take it the wrong way, it can eat you alive.”

Woodard said Vanderford’s leadership and ability to take on responsibilities goes beyond being beneficial for this year’s roster.

“Her leadership skills she’s developed over the last five years have been just phenomenal for the program,” Woodard said. “Kobe Bryant said it right when he said, ‘Leadership is lonely.’”

After Vanderford’s time and impact on Texas State, she hopes to leave a strong legacy within the softball program far beyond her statistics.

“I want my teammates’ parents to know they’re in a safe place,” Vanderford said. “[And] that they’re always going to have someone.”

As the 2024 season approaches, Vanderford and Woodard agree they want to remain expectation-free, focusing solely on their performance and getting the job done.

“We talked about not setting ourselves up for expectations, but execution. I think we expected to be better last year than we were,” Woodard said. “So now, it’s more about executing better this year, not just expecting to.”

Though there are high expectations on the diamond for Vanderford this season, she said she’s more focused on enjoying her final season as a Bobcat.

“The numbers will come, the stats will come,” Vanderford says. “I really just want to go out there and have fun, do the best that I can do.”
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Entrance to the La Coma neighborhood, where construction for Hill Country Studios will take place, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.
Hill County Studios brings environmental impacts
logo
Attorney General sues San Marcos, four other cities, over marijuana policies
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
Students shouldn't feel bad about losing friends
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts a layup during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Love powers Texas State past Southern Miss for second straight win
Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to junior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April 22, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Mullins and Vanderford decorated with preseason honors
Texas State junior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles past her defender, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball suffers heartbreaking buzzer-beating loss to South Alabama
More in softball
Texas State softball line up during the Pledge of Allegiance, holding the Texas State emblem behind their backs, Friday, March 24, 2023. 
2024 Softball positional breakdown: Infielders
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) poses for a photo, July, 12, 2023, at Softball City Stadium in Surrey, British Columbia.
Mullins represents Texas State in 2023 Canada Cup
Junior JJ Smith (25) waits at first base and watches the pitch, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
JJ Smith: An example-setter through quiet confidence
Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to junior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April 22, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Pair of Bobcats earn All-Sun Belt honors
Sophomore left fielder Ciara Trahan steps up to bat during the Texas State versus South Alabama.
Softball splits doubleheader, eliminated from NCAA Tournament
Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford (26) runs to third base against Sam Houston State, Tuesday, Mar. 11, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Texas State won 4-2
Texas State cannot hold onto lead, drops Regional opener in extra inning to Texas A&M
More in Sports
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the paint versus South Alabama, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball ends losing streak behind career performance from Sykes
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) hypes the crowd after a defensive stop versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State football names McCoil Sr. as defensive coordinator
Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dribbles the ball down the court, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Hometown guard shines with fresh playstyle
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) dribbles past his defender, Saturday Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball's losing woes continue with road loss to Ragin' Cajuns
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Transfer players acclimate to Texas State men's basketball program
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats fall to Ragin' Cajuns for seventh conference loss



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star