Love+powers+Texas+State+past+Southern+Miss+for+second+straight+win

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts a layup during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State men’s basketball (9-14, 3-8 Sun Belt Conference) defeated the University of Southern Mississippi (12-11, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference) 60-55 Saturday night at Strahan Arena.

Sophomore guard Jordan Mason scored 10 of Texas State’s 12 points over the final minutes to ruin a late Golden Eagle lead for the comeback victory. Mason finished with 14 points and four steals off the bench.

“I’m proud of these guys,” Texas State Head Coach Terrence Johnson said. “We’re becoming a stingy defense, a tougher group and more competitive.”

Junior forward Brandon Love led the Bobcats by being an enforcer in the paint, finishing with 15 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for his fourth career double-figure performance. Sophomore forward Davion Sykes assisted down low with eight rebounds and 12 points.

As a team, Texas State scored 40 of its 60 points in the paint and manhandled Southern Miss on the glass.

Southern Miss senior guard Austin Crowley tied the game at 54-54 with just under two minutes remaining in regulation. Crowley finished with 16 points and four steals to lead the Golden Eagles. Senior guard Mo Arnold accounted for 14 points and two steals alongside senior forward Victor Iwuakor’s 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Mason responded with a jumper to regain Texas State the lead. Mason and freshman guard Kaden Gumbs each drained a pair of free throws to put the game away for the Bobcats.

“Now it’s all about managing the social psychic of [our team]. Not allowing them to get too high or too low,” Johnson said.

Texas State will aim to continue protecting its house against its next opponent, Appalachian State University (19-4, 10-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Tip-off between Texas State and Appalachian State is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.