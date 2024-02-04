59° San Marcos
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts a layup during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Love powers Texas State past Southern Miss for second straight win
February 4, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to junior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April 22, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Mullins and Vanderford decorated with preseason honors
February 4, 2024
Texas State junior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles past her defender, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball suffers heartbreaking buzzer-beating loss to South Alabama
February 4, 2024
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the paint versus South Alabama, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball ends losing streak behind career performance from Sykes
February 2, 2024
River-goers play a game of volleyball standing up due to the low river levels, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos.
Stage 2 drought restrictions impact SMTX river
February 2, 2024
Illustration by Madison Ware
Clearview AI is unsuitable for Hays County residents
February 2, 2024
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts a layup during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Love powers Texas State past Southern Miss for second straight win
Jalan Tolliver, Sports Reporter • February 4, 2024

Texas State men’s basketball (9-14, 3-8 Sun Belt Conference) defeated the University of Southern Mississippi (12-11, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference) 60-55 Saturday night at Strahan Arena. Sophomore guard Jordan Mason scored 10 of Texas State’s 12 points...

Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to junior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April 22, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Mullins and Vanderford decorated with preseason honors
Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
Texas State junior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles past her defender, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball suffers heartbreaking buzzer-beating loss to South Alabama
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the paint versus South Alabama, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball ends losing streak behind career performance from Sykes
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) hypes the crowd after a defensive stop versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State football names McCoil Sr. as defensive coordinator
Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter

Love powers Texas State past Southern Miss for second straight win

Jalan Tolliver, Sports Reporter
February 4, 2024
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts a layup during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts a layup during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State men’s basketball (9-14, 3-8 Sun Belt Conference) defeated the University of Southern Mississippi (12-11, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference) 60-55 Saturday night at Strahan Arena.

Sophomore guard Jordan Mason scored 10 of Texas State’s 12 points over the final minutes to ruin a late Golden Eagle lead for the comeback victory. Mason finished with 14 points and four steals off the bench.

“I’m proud of these guys,” Texas State Head Coach Terrence Johnson said. “We’re becoming a stingy defense, a tougher group and more competitive.”

Junior forward Brandon Love led the Bobcats by being an enforcer in the paint, finishing with 15 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for his fourth career double-figure performance. Sophomore forward Davion Sykes assisted down low with eight rebounds and 12 points.

As a team, Texas State scored 40 of its 60 points in the paint and manhandled Southern Miss on the glass.

Southern Miss senior guard Austin Crowley tied the game at 54-54 with just under two minutes remaining in regulation. Crowley finished with 16 points and four steals to lead the Golden Eagles. Senior guard Mo Arnold accounted for 14 points and two steals alongside senior forward Victor Iwuakor’s 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Mason responded with a jumper to regain Texas State the lead. Mason and freshman guard Kaden Gumbs each drained a pair of free throws to put the game away for the Bobcats.

“Now it’s all about managing the social psychic of [our team]. Not allowing them to get too high or too low,” Johnson said.

Texas State will aim to continue protecting its house against its next opponent, Appalachian State University (19-4, 10-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Tip-off between Texas State and Appalachian State is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

  Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) looks to pass the ball during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+powers+Texas+State+past+Southern+Miss+for+second+straight+win

  Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+powers+Texas+State+past+Southern+Miss+for+second+straight+win

  Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) attempts a layup during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+powers+Texas+State+past+Southern+Miss+for+second+straight+win

  Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) dribbles past Southern Miss defenders, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+powers+Texas+State+past+Southern+Miss+for+second+straight+win

  Texas State sophomore forward Davion Skyes (4) dribbles the ball down court during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+powers+Texas+State+past+Southern+Miss+for+second+straight+win

  Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+powers+Texas+State+past+Southern+Miss+for+second+straight+win

  Texas State sophomore guard Coleton Benson (22) prepares to shoot a three pointer during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+powers+Texas+State+past+Southern+Miss+for+second+straight+win

  Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) shoots the ball during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+powers+Texas+State+past+Southern+Miss+for+second+straight+win

  Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) dribbles around his defender during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+powers+Texas+State+past+Southern+Miss+for+second+straight+win

  Texas State sophomore forward Davion Skyes (4) dribbles past his defender during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+powers+Texas+State+past+Southern+Miss+for+second+straight+win

  Texas State sophomore forward Davion Skyes (4) dunks the ball during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+powers+Texas+State+past+Southern+Miss+for+second+straight+win

  Texas State sophomore forward Davion Skyes (4) looks to pass the ball during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+powers+Texas+State+past+Southern+Miss+for+second+straight+win

  Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) fights to keep possession of the ball during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+powers+Texas+State+past+Southern+Miss+for+second+straight+win

  The Texas State men's basketball team celebrates its victory over Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+powers+Texas+State+past+Southern+Miss+for+second+straight+win
Donate to The University Star