Mullins and Vanderford decorated with preseason honors

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
February 4, 2024
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April, 22. 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Carly Earnest
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April, 22. 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

With the 2024 softball season four days away, Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins and graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford already have expectations established after Mullins was awarded Preseason Pitcher of the Year and Vanderford was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt team.

Mullins and Vanderford led the Bobcats last season as they slashed through the Sun Belt Conference en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Mullins posted a 1.88 ERA last year, which was good for fifth among Sun Belt Conference pitchers. She struck out 187 batters in 200.1 innings and achieved a record of 22-12.

Vanderford started every game last season and led Texas State in slugging percentage with .522 while providing 16 of the Bobcats’ 52 doubles last year. She also posted a .902 on-base percentage and a .964 fielding percentage.

Vanderford is first in career doubles for the Bobcats and boasts 29 career home runs.

Texas State softball will step up to begin its season this Thursday, Feb. 8, at Bobcat Softball Stadium against I-35 rival UTSA. For more information on statistics and how to watch, visit Texas State softball.
Donate to The University Star