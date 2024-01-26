55° San Marcos
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats add Texas high school football legend to coaching staff
January 26, 2024
Texas State ESPN+ play-by-play commentator Brant Freeman (Right) conducts an interview with graduate guard JaNiah Henson (Left) after the victory over Bowling Green, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Beyond the broadcast: Freeman's impact on Texas State sports
January 26, 2024
Texas State softball line up during the Pledge of Allegiance, holding the Texas State emblem behind their backs, Friday, March 24, 2023. 
2024 Softball positional breakdown: Infielders
January 26, 2024
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) attempts to back down his defender, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Second half run lifts Trojans over men's basketball
January 26, 2024
UPD to implement security at debate
UPD to implement security at debate
January 26, 2024
Illustration by Devon Crew
Aquarena Springs lacks student safety features
January 26, 2024
Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter • January 26, 2024

Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne has added a coaching veteran to his staff. Chad Morris was announced on Friday as the new wide receivers coach for the Texas State football team. This hiring comes days after former wide receivers coach Craig Stutzmann...

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
Second half run lifts Trojans over men’s basketball

Max Martinez, Sports Contributor
January 26, 2024
Texas+State+junior+forward+Brandon+Love+%2824%29+attempts+to+back+down+his+defender%2C+Saturday%2C+Jan.+20%2C+2024%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.+
Meg Boles
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) attempts to back down his defender, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Senior guard Dylan Dawson scored a team-high 12 points, all coming from behind the three-point line, as Texas State men’s basketball (7-13, 1-7 Sun Belt Conference) was defeated by Troy University (12-8, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference) 78-65 at Trojan Arena Wednesday night.

The loss marks the third consecutive for Texas State.

“Troy is an exceptional team,” Texas State Head Coach Terrence Johnson said. “I thought we came in with a good game plan and executed that plan early on, but our inability to take care of the ball and get quality stops at crucial times allowed them to make a run from which we were unable to recover. We are still trying to put a full 40 minutes together.”

Dawson started the game hot, draining three of his four three-pointers in the first half. Dawson also finished the game with three assists.

Junior forward Brandon Love was the Bobcats’ second leading scorer with nine points, five of which came from the free throw line. Love also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists.

The first half consisted of 13 lead changes and seven ties. The Trojans finished the first half on an 8-0 run, giving them a 39-34 halftime lead.

Texas State regained the lead at 45-44 in the second half behind the performance of freshman guard Kaden Gumbs. Gumbs scored six of his eight points in the second half.

Troy went on a 21-2 run over eight minutes to put the game out of reach for Texas State.

Freshman forward Myles Rigsby scored a game-high 20 points for Troy, tying his career high. Rigsby also pulled down nine rebounds. Senior guard Christyon Eugene added 17 points on 6-11 shooting from the field. The Bobcats’ bench was outscored by Troy’s 41-22.

Texas State will look to snap its three-game losing streak in its next game against Louisiana-Lafayette (11-8, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference).

Tip-off between Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

Donate to The University Star