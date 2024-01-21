37° San Marcos
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts to score during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball drops hard-fought game to Arkansas State
January 21, 2024
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Arkansas State's fourth-quarter run tops women's basketball
January 21, 2024
Mental health unit (left to right) Kelly Castillio, Grant Sheridan and Joseph Osborne posing for a photo in their office on Jan. 11, 2024, at the San Marcos police station.
SMPD Mental Health Unit highlights the importance of mental health
January 20, 2024
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) celebrates a defensive touchdown with his teammates, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
TXST football season in review
January 20, 2024
People walking in to the Hays County Government Center, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in San Marcos.
Hays County Mental Health Court grows to give assistance to residents
January 20, 2024
Texas State, Kinne respond to The University Star article on de Laura’s lawsuit settlement
January 19, 2024
Max Martinez, Sports Contributor • January 21, 2024

Sophomore guard Jordan Mason scored a game-high 21 points for Texas State men’s basketball (7-12, 1-6 Sun Belt Conference) in its 79-72 loss to Arkansas State University (8-11, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Mason shot 7-17 from the field and went 7-8...

January 21, 2024
Sophomore guard Jordan Mason scored a game-high 21 points for Texas State men’s basketball (7-12, 1-6 Sun Belt Conference) in its 79-72 loss to Arkansas State University (8-11, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference).

Mason shot 7-17 from the field and went 7-8 from the free throw line, hitting two critical free throws to tie the game at 62-62 with seven minutes remaining in the second half.

“I just believe it’s because we are trying to find an identity,” Texas State Head Coach Terrence Johnson Johnson said. “We’ve got a lot of inexperienced players, and even some of the [older guys] are still new to the program; they’re new to the lead.”

Regardless of leadership woes, Texas State kept the game competitive down the stretch, and after multiple lead changes in the second half, it felt like this could be either team’s game.

Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs scored 12 points, nabbed seven rebounds and had two steals. Junior forward Brandon Love scored 10 points.

The Red Wolves’ hot shooting from the three-point line and offensive execution in the final minutes allowed them to secure the win.

Redshirt junior guard Avery Felts scored a team-high 17 points and was 5-7 from behind the arc for Arkansas State. Junior forward Dyondre Dominguez scored 12 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

Texas State struggled in the final minutes, missing layups and free throws, which proved to be the difference in the outcome.

“I’m doing some soul searching [and] trying to figure [everything] out,” Johnson said. “We’re a team that’s kind of struggling right now, [and] obviously it’s well documented.”

The Bobcats will attempt to get back into the column against their next opponent, Troy University (11-8, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference). The Trojans are coming off a one point loss to Southern Miss.

Tip-off between Texas State and Troy is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama. The game will be covered on ESPN+.
