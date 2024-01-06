Men’s basketball suffers third consecutive conference loss despite Love’s career-high performance

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) jumps to dunk the ball during the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Junior forward Brandon Love scored a career-high 23 points as Texas State men’s basketball (6-9, 0-3 Sun Belt Conference) was narrowly defeated 79-75 by Marshall University (8-8, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) Saturday afternoon at Strahan Arena.

Love shot 11-13 from the field and recorded two blocks and one steal on defense. The two blocks bring his season total to 34 and tie Tony Bishop for most blocks in a single season in program history.

Freshman guard Kaden Gumbs continued his impressive season with nine points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals. Sophomore guard Jordan Mason scored 11 points and dished out seven assists.

A jumper from senior guard Dylan Dawson put Texas State up by 12 halfway through the first half, yet the Thundering Herd managed to cut the lead to three points by halftime.

Texas State regained a 12-point lead with an 11-2 run to begin the second half. Marshall rallied with a run of its own, which included three consecutive threes, making the score 59-57 halfway through the half.

Sophomore forward Obinna Anochili-Killen led the Thundering Herd with 21 points, while senior guard Kevon Voyles added 16 points.

Marshall took its first lead of the game with five minutes remaining in the half from a pair of free throws by Anochili-Killen.

A three from sophomore forward Davion Sykes regained Texas State a 67-64 lead. The Thundering Herd scored 12 of the game’s final 16 points to clinch the hard-fought victory and keep Texas State winless in conference play.

The Bobcats will seek their first Sun Belt win against their next opponent, Arkansas State University (6-9, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Tip-off between Texas State and Arkansas State is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.