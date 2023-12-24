Cougars claw down the Bobcats

Kobe Arriaga Texas State junior guard Joshua O’Garro throws down an alley-oop on the fast break versus UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State men’s basketball (6-6) was defeated by No. 3 University of Houston (12-0) 72-37 in its final non-conference game Thursday night at the Fertitta Center in Houston.

“We appreciate the opportunity. It is not often that you get a chance to compete against a top-five team in the country,” Texas State Head Coach Terrence Johnson said.

The Cougar defense was too powerful for Texas State, forcing 27 turnovers, resulting in 27 points. The 27 forced turnovers were a season-high for Houston. The Cougars also held the Bobcat offense in check, as no players finished the game in double figures.

Freshman guard Kaden Gumbs led Texas State in scoring with seven points. Senior guard Dylan Dawson and sophomore guard Jordan Mason each scored six points.

“This is clearly the best defensive team in the country,” Johnson said. “We knew we were going to have some [turnovers]. We thought we could see the reads a little clearer. It’s hard to emulate this defense, the way they rotate, and the physicality and tenacity they play with. When you get out there, there are some things you have to adjust to, and we weren’t able to tonight.”

Houston went on a 10-0 run in the game’s opening six minutes, capped off by a three from redshirt sophomore guard Emanuel Sharpe. Sharpe scored a game-high 17 points, including a pair of threes. Junior forward Ja’Vier Francis added 13 points and five rebounds for the Cougars.

Texas State trailed by four points with six minutes remaining in the first half until an 11-4 Houston run made the deficit 29-18 at halftime. Houston opened the second half with a 20-4 run to put the game out of reach for the Bobcats.

“This is the level in which we inspire to play,” Johnson said. “We’re inspired to be able to compete and win games at this level. We had a chance to do so tonight against an amazing team, and I hope we learned a lot from tonight and can take it heading into conference play.”

Next, Texas State will face its second straight undefeated team in James Madison University (11-0) to begin conference play.

Tip-off between Texas State and James Madison is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Atlanta Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.