60° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
commissioners court city council 2
City Council postpones city comprehensive plan consideration, discusses social services funding
December 20, 2023
Texas State guard junior Joshua OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Love scores career high as Texas State wallops Yellowjackets for third straight win
December 19, 2023
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) goes in for a layup during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Henson scores 25 as Texas State wins first game of FIU Christmas Classic
December 19, 2023
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (21) attempts to score against the Jarvis Christian defense, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Dawson's career high propels Texas State's comeback victory over Sam Houston State
December 17, 2023
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) drives to the basket against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball handily defeats Denver behind Henson's 14 points
December 16, 2023
A member of Palestine Solidarity SMTX holds a sign in support of Palestine, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.
(Photo Gallery) Palestine Solidarity SMTX advocates for justice amidst war
December 14, 2023

Love scores career high as Texas State wallops Yellowjackets for third straight win

Max Martinez, Sports Contributor
December 19, 2023
Texas+State+guard+junior+Joshua+OGarro+%2823%29+dunks+the+ball+during+the+game+against+LeTourneau%2C+Monday%2C+Dec.+18%2C+2023%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State guard junior Joshua O’Garro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Junior forward Brandon Love scored a career-high 21 points as Texas State men’s basketball (6-5) defeated LeTourneau University (6-5) 110-68 Monday night at Strahan Arena for its third consecutive win.

Love went 10-13 from the field and blocked three shots to bring his season total to 32, which is fourth most in the nation.

“Great win. Winning is hard, so every time we’re able to get one more, you have to be happy with the outcome,” Texas State Head Coach Terrence Johnson said. “I thought we did a lot of good things tonight. We still have a ways to go. It’s a process, and I’m glad we took a step in the right direction today.”

Texas State started a little rocky offensively, with the Yellowjackets taking a 13-11 lead in the opening five minutes. The Bobcats caught fire for the rest of the first half, going on an 18-2 run to flip the game upside down. Sophomore guard Jordan Mason drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer to go into halftime with a 53-30 lead.

Mason has continued his impressive start to the season since returning from an injury, finishing Monday night with 18 points and career-highs in both assists and rebounds, recording eight and seven, respectively.

“We were poised [early on]. We weren’t paying attention to the score. We were focusing on what we could do better as a team defensively and just making sure we execute offensively,” Mason said.

Texas State’s red-hot shooting carried over into the second half as the team made its first eight shots to put the game out of reach for the Yellowjackets.

Junior guard Dontae Horne scored 15 points off the bench for Texas State. Sophomore guard Coleton Benson saw his first action of the season after being granted eligibility by the NCAA last week. The Army West Point transfer scored nine points off the bench in his first game as a Bobcat.

Texas State dominated in the paint, scoring 68 points inside compared to LeTourneau’s 30. The Bobcats also won the battle on the boards by outrebounding the Yellowjackets 42-27. Texas State had 26 assists as a team compared to LeTourneau’s nine.

“I thought we were able to move the ball pretty well,” Johnson said. “It’s our second game with 20 plus assists, so whenever that happens, that means that guys are playing unselfishly and also means guys are making shots.”

Next, Texas State will go on the road to face one of its most formidable opponents of the season in No. 3 Houston (11-0). The Bobcats will look to ride the momentum from its three-game winning streak into the contest.

“It’s important for us to go into Houston with confidence,” Johnson said. “When you’re playing a top three team in the country, you can’t go in not believing. [But] it’s going to take more than belief.”

Tip-off between Texas State and Houston is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at the Fertitta Center in Houston. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) rebounds the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win

  • Texas State junior guard Elijah Tate (15) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win

  • Texas State sophomore guard Coleton Benson (22) dribbles past a LeTourneau defender, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

    Sarah Manning
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win

  • Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dribbles pass his opponent during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win

  • Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dribbles to the basket against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win

  • Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) prepares to dunk against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

    Sarah Manning
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win

  • Texas State junior guard Elijah Tate (15) fights for possession of the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win

  • Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dribbles the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win

  • Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) looks for an open pass during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win

  • Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) attempts to catch a lob pass during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win

  • Texas State junior guard Elijah Tate (15) dribbles to the basket during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win

  • Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) attempts a layup during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win

  • Texas State junior forward Brendon Love (24) dunks the ball against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

    Sarah Manning
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win

  • Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) celebrates a three-pointer on the bench against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

    Sarah Manning
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win

  • Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) goes in for a layup during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win

  • Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) attempts to dunk the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win

  • Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) shoots the ball over a defender during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win

  • Texas State sophomore guard Coleton Benson (22) shoots from the three point line during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win

  • Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) dribbles past a defender during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win

  • Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) goes in for a layup during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Love+scores+career+high+as+Texas+State+wallops+Yellowjackets+for+third+straight+win
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) goes in for a layup during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Henson scores 25 as Texas State wins first game of FIU Christmas Classic
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (21) attempts to score against the Jarvis Christian defense, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Dawson's career high propels Texas State's comeback victory over Sam Houston State
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) drives to the basket against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball handily defeats Denver behind Henson's 14 points
Members of Palestine Solidarity SMTX, listen and hols signs as leaders speak during the organizations pro-Palestine rally, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.
Palestine Solidarity SMTX advocates for justice amidst war
Texas State junior guard Joshua OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against Jarvis Christian, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball demolishes Jarvis Christian behind season-high 107 points
Texas State advertising senior Zaria Jackson poses with a copy of The University Star, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Old Main.
Logging out and handing over the passwords
More in mens-basketball
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the baseline versus Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
No. 16 Texas pummels Texas State behind Abmas' 26
Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dribbles past a UTSA defender for the layup, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Mason scores 21 in debut as Bobcats topple Mavericks in rivalry game
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) attempts to score against UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State falls to Southern Utah to finish last at the Louisiana Tech MTE
Texas State Head Coach Terrance Johnson coaches freshman guard Kaden Gumbs on the sideline versus UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, in Strahan Arena.
Cowboys wrangle Bobcats in opening game of Louisiana Tech MTE
Junior forward Christian Turner (30) hangs from the rim after a dunk versus UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats take down I-35 rival in home opener
Texas State mens basketball head coach T.J. Johnson talks strategy to junior guard Drue Drinnon (55) during a time out in a game against Appalachian State, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 68-66.
Sooners steamroll shorthanded Bobcats
More in Sports
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Mahdi named first-team All-American
Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against ABU, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Henson's 17 leads Texas State past UNT Dallas
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football selected for first bowl game in program history
Texas State senior forward Nicole Leff (40) shoots the ball over the head of her Bowling Green defender, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas States pulls away from UTSA in overtime
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against SMU, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas.
Texas State's 2023 season comes to an end in first round of NCAA Tournament
Texas State junior cornerback Alonzo Edwards Jr. (4) during the Nevada game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Alonzo Edwards Jr.: JUCO walk-on to Bobcat starter



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *