Henson scores 25 as Texas State wins first game of FIU Christmas Classic

David Cuevas, Sports Editor
December 19, 2023
Texas+State+graduate+guard+JaNiah+Henson+%281%29+goes+in+for+a+layup+during+the+game+against+Denver%2C+Thursday%2C+Dec.+14%2C+2023%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State graduate guard Ja’Niah Henson (1) goes in for a layup during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Graduate student guard Ji’Niah Henson scored 25 points as Texas State women’s basketball (7-3) defeated Florida International University (6-5) 67-61 in its first game of the FIU Christmas Classic Monday afternoon at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami.

Along with Henson two other Bobcats finished the game in double figures. Graduate student guard Timia Jefferson finished with 13 points and scored the 1000th point of her collegiate career. Junior forward Jaylin Foster added 11 points for Texas State.

Jefferson scored five of her 13 points in the first quarter to give Texas State an early 19-15 lead. Both teams exchanged baskets throughout the second quarter but Texas State never surrendered its lead. The Bobcats took a 35-31 lead into halftime behind a pair of threes from Henson.

Graduate student forward Courtney Prenger led the Panthers with 16 points and two rebounds.

The Panthers came out of halftime on fire scoring 18 points and shooting 8-11 from the field. The Panthers took a 39-38 lead with six minutes remaining in the third quarter off a layup from senior forward Ajae Yoakum. Yoakum finished the game with 13 points and shot 6-6 from the field.

A jumper from Jefferson tied the game at 55-55 with just under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. On the next possession, Jefferson scored a layup off a FIU turnover to regain the lead for Texas State.

A triple from Henson with three minutes left in regulation increased Texas State’s lead to five points. FIU could not regain the lead as Texas State was able to put the game on ice from the free throw line.

Henson scored 10 points including a pair of threes in the fourth quarter to lead Texas State to the comeback victory.

The win puts Texas State at 1-0 in the FIU Christmas Classic. The Bobcats will face Chicago State University (0-18) in their second game of the tournament.

Tip-off between Texas State and Chicago State is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami. The game will be available to stream on the Varsity Network.
