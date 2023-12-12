Men’s basketball demolishes Jarvis Christian behind season-high 107 points

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State junior guard Joshua O’Garro (23) dunks the ball during the game against Jarvis Christian, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Sophomore guard Jordan Mason scored 20 points as Texas State men’s basketball (4-5) bounced back from its loss against No. 6 Texas with its first win of December, a 107-58 dismantling of Jarvis Christian University (0-2) Monday night at Strahan Arena.

Mason tallied six rebounds, six assists and four steals to go along with his 20 points to lead the Bobcats to victory.

“Jordan [Mason] can score in a multitude of ways,” Texas State Head Coach Terrence Johnson said. “He’s important to what we do. We have to figure out how to get him in rhythm and get him easier shots.”

Senior guard Dylan Dawson and junior guard Elijah Tate each scored 13 points while junior guard Dontae Horne added 12 for Texas State. The Bobcats made eight threes and shot 27-34 from the free-throw line as a team. Seven Bobcats finished the game in double-figures en route to a final team score of 107 points, the most they’ve put up this season.

“I thought we took quality shots. It was probably one of our better games shooting from the three-point line,” Johnson said. “We got to the free throw line. When you do that at home, you give yourself a chance. [We] still have a ways to go, but today was a step in the right direction.”

Freshmen forward Michael Wynn had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Jarvis Christian.

Going into the half, Texas State led 36-24 as both teams struggled to find an offensive flow.

“I figured we’d have some rust starting out,” Johnson said. “I thought we did a good job of guarding man-to-man early on then we just didn’t play with the kind of energy to close out the first half that we require.”

Coming out of halftime, the Bobcats found their offensive rhythm and applied defensive pressure on the Bulldogs. Jarvis Christian only made five baskets within the first 10 minutes of the second half. Texas State expanded the lead to 81-34 over that span of time to put the game out of reach for the Bulldogs.

The Bobcat defense recorded 15 steals and caused 24 Jarvis Christian turnovers.

Texas State will try to build off the momentum from Monday’s win against its next opponent, Sam Houston State (5-5). The Bearkats defeated Texas State last season 69-62 at Strahan Arena.

“For us to be able to compete with Sam Houston we have to match their toughness,” Johnson said. “We got to take care of the ball. We got to try to impose our will.”

Tip-off between Texas State and Sam Houston State is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.