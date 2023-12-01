No. 16 Texas pummels Texas State behind Abmas’ 26

Kobe Arriaga Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the baseline versus Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Texas State men’s basketball (3-5) was defeated by No. 16 ranked the University of Texas (6-1) 77-58 Thursday night at the Moody Center in Austin.

The Bobcats managed to tie the game early in the second half after being down by as many as 21 points early in the first half, but the Longhorns’ defensive adjustments ultimately spelled defeat for the Bobcats.

Texas graduate guard Max Abmas led the Longhorns with 26 points and five threes while sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell recorded a career-high four blocks.

Texas State Head Coach Terrence Johnson credits the Texas coaching staff but was proud of how his team responded after an early deficit.

“They smacked us around pretty early on, but I am proud that my guys found some kind of way to respond,” Johnson said.

Despite the Bobcats facing an early 21-point deficit, they strung together a 22-11 run to end the first half with the score at 36-26.

The Bobcats opened the second half with an 11-2 run and took its first lead of the game off a three-pointer in transition from senior guard Dylan Dawson. Dawson led Texas State efficiently in scoring and finished with 15 points on nine shot attempts.

Shortly after the Bobcats claimed the lead Abmas came alive for Texas, scoring 15 of his 26 points in the final 12 minutes of regulation.

Junior forward Brandon Love scored 14 points and blocked a pair of shots bringing his season total to 25.

“That’s a good team out there,” Johnson said. “They’re extremely well coached and I’m not talking about the Bobcats, I’m talking about the Longhorns.”

Texas State will attempt to bounce back from the humbling defeat against its next opponent, Jarvis Christian University.

Tip-off between Texas State and Jarvis Christian is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.