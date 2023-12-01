43° San Marcos
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the baseline versus Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
No. 16 Texas pummels Texas State behind Abmas' 26
December 1, 2023
Texas State senior forward Nicole Leff (40) shoots the ball over the head of her Bowling Green defender, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas States pulls away from UTSA in overtime
December 1, 2023
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against SMU, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas.
Texas State's 2023 season comes to an end in first round of NCAA Tournament
December 1, 2023
Texas State junior cornerback Alonzo Edwards Jr. (4) during the Nevada game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Alonzo Edwards Jr.: JUCO walk-on to Bobcat starter
November 30, 2023
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) returns a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kole Wilson named Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week
November 30, 2023
Hays County Food Bank volunteer Madelyn Parsons looks at jalapeno plants, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at the Hays County Food Bank.
Meet Maddie: Criminal justice major turned sustainable gardener
November 30, 2023

No. 16 Texas pummels Texas State behind Abmas' 26

Kobe Arriaga, Sports Reporter
December 1, 2023
Texas+State+senior+guard+Dylan+Dawson+%280%29+attacks+the+baseline+versus+Texas%2C+Thursday%2C+Nov.+30%2C+2023%2C+at+the+Moody+Center+in+Austin%2C+Texas.
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the baseline versus Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Texas State men’s basketball (3-5) was defeated by No. 16 ranked the University of Texas (6-1) 77-58 Thursday night at the Moody Center in Austin.

The Bobcats managed to tie the game early in the second half after being down by as many as 21 points early in the first half, but the Longhorns’ defensive adjustments ultimately spelled defeat for the Bobcats.

Texas graduate guard Max Abmas led the Longhorns with 26 points and five threes while sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell recorded a career-high four blocks.

Texas State Head Coach Terrence Johnson credits the Texas coaching staff but was proud of how his team responded after an early deficit.

“They smacked us around pretty early on, but I am proud that my guys found some kind of way to respond,” Johnson said.

Despite the Bobcats facing an early 21-point deficit, they strung together a 22-11 run to end the first half with the score at 36-26.

The Bobcats opened the second half with an 11-2 run and took its first lead of the game off a three-pointer in transition from senior guard Dylan Dawson. Dawson led Texas State efficiently in scoring and finished with 15 points on nine shot attempts.

Shortly after the Bobcats claimed the lead Abmas came alive for Texas, scoring 15 of his 26 points in the final 12 minutes of regulation.

Junior forward Brandon Love scored 14 points and blocked a pair of shots bringing his season total to 25.

“That’s a good team out there,” Johnson said. “They’re extremely well coached and I’m not talking about the Bobcats, I’m talking about the Longhorns.”

Texas State will attempt to bounce back from the humbling defeat against its next opponent, Jarvis Christian University.

Tip-off between Texas State and Jarvis Christian is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

  • Texas State junior forward Christian Turner (30) rises for the jumpshot over the Texas defender, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

    Kobe Arriaga
    No.+16+Texas+pummels+Texas+State+behind+Abmas+26

  • Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) floats the ball over a Texas defender, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

    Kobe Arriaga
    No.+16+Texas+pummels+Texas+State+behind+Abmas+26

  • Texas State junior guard Joshua O’Garro (23) floats the ball over the Texas defense, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

    Kobe Arriaga
    No.+16+Texas+pummels+Texas+State+behind+Abmas+26

  • Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) beats his defender to the basket for a layup versus Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

    Kobe Arriaga
    No.+16+Texas+pummels+Texas+State+behind+Abmas+26

  • Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) looks for the open man versus Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

    Kobe Arriaga
    No.+16+Texas+pummels+Texas+State+behind+Abmas+26

  • Texas State junior guard Joshua O’Garro (23) lays the ball over a Texas defender, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

    Kobe Arriaga
    No.+16+Texas+pummels+Texas+State+behind+Abmas+26

  • Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) skies over his Texas defender for the layup, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

    Kobe Arriaga
    No.+16+Texas+pummels+Texas+State+behind+Abmas+26

  • Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) gets the jump shot over his Texas defender, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

    Kobe Arriaga
    No.+16+Texas+pummels+Texas+State+behind+Abmas+26

  • Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) rises for the mid-range jump shot versus Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

    Kobe Arriaga
    No.+16+Texas+pummels+Texas+State+behind+Abmas+26

  • Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) finishes at the rim against Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

    Kobe Arriaga
    No.+16+Texas+pummels+Texas+State+behind+Abmas+26

  • Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the Texas defense, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

    Kobe Arriaga
    No.+16+Texas+pummels+Texas+State+behind+Abmas+26

  • Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) rises from three against Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in the Moody Center at Austin, Texas.

    Kobe Arriaga
    No.+16+Texas+pummels+Texas+State+behind+Abmas+26

  • Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) shoots the ball over the Texas defender, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

    Kobe Arriaga
    No.+16+Texas+pummels+Texas+State+behind+Abmas+26

  • Texas State junior forward Christian Turner (30) gets the jump shot off over his Texas defender, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

    Kobe Arriaga
    No.+16+Texas+pummels+Texas+State+behind+Abmas+26

  • Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the baseline versus Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

    Kobe Arriaga
    No.+16+Texas+pummels+Texas+State+behind+Abmas+26

  • Texas State junior guard Joshua O’Garro (23) absorbs contact through the layup against Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

    Kobe Arriaga
    No.+16+Texas+pummels+Texas+State+behind+Abmas+26
