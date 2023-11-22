39° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) attempts to score against UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State falls to Southern Utah to finish last at the Louisiana Tech MTE
November 22, 2023
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) attempts to shoot a basket, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball drops first game of season against Sam Houston State
November 22, 2023
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Beau Corrales (3) runs after the catch versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State aims to snap two game losing streak against South Alabama
November 22, 2023
Texas State Head Coach Terrance Johnson coaches freshman guard Kaden Gumbs on the sideline versus UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, in Strahan Arena.
Cowboys wrangle Bobcats in opening game of Louisiana Tech MTE
November 21, 2023
Witches of the river: The magic of San Marcos subculture
Witches of the river: The magic of San Marcos subculture
November 20, 2023
City Council Place 3 elect Alyssa Garza (rights) is sworn in by San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson (left).
San Marcos councilmembers sworn in, Mayor Pro Tempore assigned
November 20, 2023

Texas State falls to Southern Utah to finish last at the Louisiana Tech MTE

David Cuevas, Sports Editor
November 22, 2023
Texas+State+junior+guard+Josh+OGarro+%2823%29+attempts+to+score+against+UTSA%2C+Friday%2C+Nov.+17%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State junior guard Josh O’Garro (23) attempts to score against UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State men’s basketball (2-4) was defeated by Southern Utah University (2-3) 74-67 Wednesday afternoon at the Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana.

The previous time these two teams met was last season in the Patty Mills North Shore Classic Tournament, resulting in a 78-65 Bobcat win. With the loss Texas State finishes the Louisiana Tech MTE in last place.

Freshman guard Kaden Gumbs recorded his first double figures performance as a Bobcat, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Junior guard Josh O’Garro scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Junior forward Brandon Love blocked three shots extending his streak of games with multiple rejections to seven.

Texas State started the game strong jumping out to a early 15-6 lead in the first half. However, the Thunderbirds closed out the half on a 22-10 run to take a 28-25 lead into halftime.

The Bobcats scored the first points of the second half to cut the deficit to one point but that was as close as they would come to regaining the lead. The Thunderbirds quickly extended their lead to seven with layups and free throws. The lead grew to 15 at one point as Southern Utah cruised to its second victory of the season.

Redshirt junior guard Zion Young led the way for the Thunderbirds with a game-high 25 points on 8-13 from the field and seven rebounds. Junior guard Dominique Ford also filled the stat sheet with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Texas State will attempt to break its two-game losing streak against its next opponent the University of Texas at Arlington (2-2). The Mavericks went 11-21 overall and 6-12 in the Western Athletic Conference last season.

Tip-off between Texas State and UT-Arlington is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at College Park Center in Arlington. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+ and the Varsity Network.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) attempts to shoot a basket, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball drops first game of season against Sam Houston State
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Beau Corrales (3) runs after the catch versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State aims to snap two game losing streak against South Alabama
Texas State Head Coach Terrance Johnson coaches freshman guard Kaden Gumbs on the sideline versus UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, in Strahan Arena.
Cowboys wrangle Bobcats in opening game of Louisiana Tech MTE
Texas State students walk across campus, Monday, August 23, 2021, by the LBJ Student Center.
Texas State to host presidential debate
Texas State offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich calls a play on the sideline during the Nevada game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Leftwich nominated for Broyles Award
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs with the ball after the catch against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Arkansas State defeats Texas State for worst loss in program history
More in mens-basketball
Junior forward Christian Turner (30) hangs from the rim after a dunk versus UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats take down I-35 rival in home opener
Texas State mens basketball head coach T.J. Johnson talks strategy to junior guard Drue Drinnon (55) during a time out in a game against Appalachian State, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 68-66.
Sooners steamroll shorthanded Bobcats
Texas State mens basketball head coach Terrence Johnson talks strategy over a timeout during a game against Coastal Carolina, Sat. Feb 5, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 69-64.
Men's basketball defeats Miami Ohio, for first win of season
Texas State mens basketball head coach T.J. Johnson talks strategy to junior guard Drue Drinnon (55) during a time out in a game against Appalachian State, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 68-66.
Texas State begins season in disappointing fashion with upset loss to Little Rock
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
2022-2023 Texas State sports year in review
Texas State junior guard Brandon Davis receives instruction from assistant coach Donte Mathis, during the first public mens basketball practice, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
Men’s basketball adds Jay Smith to staff
More in Sports
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep Marshall to advance to semifinal round
Texas State redshirt senior center Caleb Johnson (74) gazes at the crowd after the game versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Caleb Johnson: TXST's offensive line anchor
Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) attempts a pass against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State looks to deny Red Wolves bowl game eligibility
Texas State graduate student outside hitter K.J. Johnson (17) awaits the serve against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Senior Spotlight: Johnson leaves mark on Texas State volleyball
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State volleyball seeks to claim fifth Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship
Texas State graduate student forward DaNasia Hood (32) dribbles past a Troy defender, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
Former Texas State basketball player reflects on Israel experience



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *