The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State volleyball seeks to claim fifth Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship
November 15, 2023
Texas State mens basketball head coach T.J. Johnson talks strategy to junior guard Drue Drinnon (55) during a time out in a game against Appalachian State, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 68-66.
November 15, 2023
Tyler Wesley (left), actor for Roger Davis, and Riley Thornton (right), actor for Mark Cohen, rehearse a scene for RENT, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre.
"Collage of memories": RENT brings to TXST closure and connection
November 15, 2023
Texas State graduate student forward DaNasia Hood (32) dribbles past a Troy defender, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
Former Texas State basketball player reflects on Israel experience
November 15, 2023
A white egret stands in a patch of Texas wild rice in the San Marcos River, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Sewell Park.
Unique San Marcos River fish officially extinct
November 15, 2023
San Marcos Academy Corp of cadets march at the Veterans Day Parade, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Downtown San Marcos.
Texas State honors Veterans Week
November 14, 2023

Sooners steamroll shorthanded Bobcats

Thomas Graham, Sports Contributor
November 15, 2023
Texas+State+mens+basketball+head+coach+T.J.+Johnson+talks+strategy+to+junior+guard+Drue+Drinnon+%2855%29+during+a+time+out+in+a+game+against+Appalachian+State%2C+Thursday%2C+Feb.+3%2C+2022%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.+The+Bobcats+won+68-66.
Star file photo

Texas State men’s basketball head coach T.J. Johnson talks strategy to junior guard Drue Drinnon (55) during a time out in a game against Appalachian State, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State men’s basketball (1-2) was defeated by the University of Oklahoma (3-0) 93-54 Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

With key players like fifth-year guard Drue Drinnon, sophomore guard Jordan Mason and sophomore forward Davion Sykes out of the rotation, the Bobcats could not keep up with the Sooners.

“It was a tough loss, and we were a little shorthanded tonight,” Texas State Head Coach Terrence Johnson said. “They are a good team with guys that are big, athletic and strong and [they] made it difficult for us all night. They hit open shots and made us pay for our mistakes.”

Senior guard Dylan Dawson led the Bobcats in points with 13, and junior guard Joshua O’Garro added 10 points and six rebounds. Defensively, junior forward Brandon Love blocked five shots marking a new career high.

Tuesday’s win is the third straight for the Sooners. Oklahoma junior guard Javian McCollum led the Sooners in points with 15.

Oklahoma established a quick seven-point lead within the opening minutes of the first half. The Sooners increased their lead to 23 by halftime.

Texas State never held a lead in the game, as the Sooner offense was too potent for the Bobcat defense. The Sooners’ physicality on the defensive side also overwhelmed the Bobcats.

“I liked our fight. There were times we made some runs, but we definitely got to get back to the drawing board, get healthier and get a little bit better moving forward,” Johnson said.

Texas State will return to San Marcos for its first home game of the 2023-24 season Saturday against I-35 rival UTSA (1-2). The Roadrunners compiled a 10-22 overall record and 4-16 in Conference USA last season.

Tip-off between Texas State and UTSA is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
