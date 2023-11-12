Men’s basketball defeats Miami Ohio, for first win of season

Star file photo Texas State men’s basketball Head Coach Terrence Johnson talks strategy over a timeout during a game against Coastal Carolina, Sat. Feb 5, 2022, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State men’s basketball (1-1) defeated the University of Miami Ohio (0-2) 75-65 Saturday morning for its first win of the 2023-24 season in an offensively-charged game at Millet Hall Arena in Oxford, Ohio.

In its first-ever meeting against the Redhawks, Texas State led both halves in points, collecting 40 in the first half and 35 in the second.

Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs, who led the team in minutes, scored the second-highest points at 14, trailing senior guard Tyrel Morgan at 19, the new season high for the Bobcats.

“The first play on offense is getting stops on defense. I thought there were possessions where we were sound,” Texas State Head Coach Terrence Johnson said.

Miami sophomore center Jaquel Morris dominated defensively, collecting a team-high eight rebounds and reaching a career-high 12 points.

Senior guard Darweshi Hunter trailed behind Morris with four rebounds but led the team offensively, scoring 21 points for the Redhawks.

Miami put together two scoring runs in the first half to tie the game at 8-8 and again at 20-20.

Texas State broke down the Miami defense in the second half, accumulating nine steals, which led to a pair of fast break scores by junior forward Love.

Due to late-game foul trouble for Love and Tate, the Redhawks, down just five points, threatened to tie the game in the final minute of regulation. However, the Bobcats executed offensively to put the Redhawks away 75-65.

“I’m proud of my guys. [That’s] a very well-coached team and the guys were up, energetic and ready to compete,” Johnson said. “We always talk about how much it’s about the response, and I think our guys responded today.”

This win gives the Bobcats positive momentum heading into its next matchup, a road game against the University of Oklahoma (2-0).

Tip-off between Texas State and Oklahoma is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 14, at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.