60° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State mens basketball head coach Terrence Johnson talks strategy over a timeout during a game against Coastal Carolina, Sat. Feb 5, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 69-64.
Men's basketball defeats Miami Ohio, for first win of season
November 12, 2023
Texas State redshirt sophomore kicker Mason Shipley attempts a field goal during the game against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Shipley named to Lou Groza Award Semifinalist list
November 11, 2023
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the Coastal Carolina game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats avenge loss to Coastal Carolina on senior night
November 11, 2023
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) spikes the ball over the net during warm-ups at the game against Coastal Carolina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Coastal Carolina defeats Texas State in Sun Belt title showdown
November 10, 2023
University Star logo
University Camp sale will not be voted on in upcoming meeting
November 10, 2023
Texas State freshman goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper rallies her teammates during the game versus Southern Miss, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Fast reflexes and confidence: Caitlyn Draper reflects on successful freshman season
November 9, 2023

Men’s basketball defeats Miami Ohio, for first win of season

Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
November 12, 2023
Texas+State+mens+basketball+head+coach+Terrence+Johnson+talks+strategy+over+a+timeout+during+a+game+against+Coastal+Carolina%2C+Sat.+Feb+5%2C+2022%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.+The+Bobcats+won+69-64.
Star file photo
Texas State men’s basketball Head Coach Terrence Johnson talks strategy over a timeout during a game against Coastal Carolina, Sat. Feb 5, 2022, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State men’s basketball (1-1) defeated the University of Miami Ohio (0-2) 75-65 Saturday morning for its first win of the 2023-24 season in an offensively-charged game at Millet Hall Arena in Oxford, Ohio.

In its first-ever meeting against the Redhawks, Texas State led both halves in points, collecting 40 in the first half and 35 in the second.

Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs, who led the team in minutes, scored the second-highest points at 14, trailing senior guard Tyrel Morgan at 19, the new season high for the Bobcats.

“The first play on offense is getting stops on defense. I thought there were possessions where we were sound,” Texas State Head Coach Terrence Johnson said.

Miami sophomore center Jaquel Morris dominated defensively, collecting a team-high eight rebounds and reaching a career-high 12 points.

Senior guard Darweshi Hunter trailed behind Morris with four rebounds but led the team offensively, scoring 21 points for the Redhawks.

Miami put together two scoring runs in the first half to tie the game at 8-8 and again at 20-20.

Texas State broke down the Miami defense in the second half, accumulating nine steals, which led to a pair of fast break scores by junior forward Love.

Due to late-game foul trouble for Love and Tate, the Redhawks, down just five points, threatened to tie the game in the final minute of regulation. However, the Bobcats executed offensively to put the Redhawks away 75-65.

“I’m proud of my guys. [That’s] a very well-coached team and the guys were up, energetic and ready to compete,” Johnson said. “We always talk about how much it’s about the response, and I think our guys responded today.”

This win gives the Bobcats positive momentum heading into its next matchup, a road game against the University of Oklahoma (2-0).

Tip-off between Texas State and Oklahoma is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 14, at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State redshirt sophomore kicker Mason Shipley attempts a field goal during the game against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Shipley named to Lou Groza Award Semifinalist list
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the Coastal Carolina game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats avenge loss to Coastal Carolina on senior night
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) spikes the ball over the net during warm-ups at the game against Coastal Carolina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Coastal Carolina defeats Texas State in Sun Belt title showdown
University Star logo
University Camp sale will not be voted on in upcoming meeting
Texas State freshman goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper rallies her teammates during the game versus Southern Miss, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Fast reflexes and confidence: Caitlyn Draper reflects on successful freshman season
The Texas State football team celebrate a touchdown during the game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats look for first seven-win season in nine years
More in mens-basketball
Texas State mens basketball head coach T.J. Johnson talks strategy to junior guard Drue Drinnon (55) during a time out in a game against Appalachian State, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 68-66.
Texas State begins season in disappointing fashion with upset loss to Little Rock
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
2022-2023 Texas State sports year in review
Texas State junior guard Brandon Davis receives instruction from assistant coach Donte Mathis, during the first public mens basketball practice, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
Men’s basketball adds Jay Smith to staff
Texas State mens basketball head coach Terrence Johnson talks strategy over a timeout during a game against Coastal Carolina, Sat. Feb 5, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 69-64.
Men's basketball finalizes 2023-2024 roster
Texas State senior forward Nighael Ceaser (22) shoots against Georgia Southern University, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 70-67.
Johnson, players reflect on up-and-down season
Senior guard Mason Harrell waves to Bobcat fans, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Strahan Arena. 
"He's a dog": Harrell finishes career a baller, brother and friend
More in Sports
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) makes a catch against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Hobert named to Biletnikoff Award watch list
Texas State senior golfer Tom Roed Karlsen watches the ball after teeing off at the Kapolei Invitational, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Oahu, Hawaii.
Texas State men's golf finishes fourth at Kapolei Invitational
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles the ball past a Arlington Baptist defender, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State topples Arlington Baptist in season opening win
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne heads towards the locker room ahead of the game versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football bowl eligible for first time in nine years
Texas State junior tight end Konner Fox celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State secures bowl game eligibility in win against Georgia Southern
Texas State junior golfer Kasper Nyland watches the ball after hitting it at the Miracle Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sept. 8, 2023.
European golfers discover second home at Texas State
SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *