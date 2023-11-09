Sale of University Camp pulled from Board of Regents meeting

The sale of University Camp was planned on being approved at the Nov. 16 Texas State University System Board of Regents meeting, but today, the item disappeared from the agenda.

The meeting item, which originally was on page 371 of the agenda and detailed the potential sale of the 126-acre property, now reads “This page is intentionally left blank.”

Needmore River Ranch, the prospective buyer for the property, obtained an appraisal for the land at $4.6 million. If the Needmore River Ranch buys the property, it will pay the appraised price of $4.6 million and make an “unrestricted donation” of $4.4 million to Texas State to be paid out over three years, according to the agenda.

In total, Texas State would receive around $9 million for the sale of University Camp; $4.6 million for the sale and $4.4 million from the unrestricted donation.

Local organizations like the Meadows Center have voiced disapproval for the sale.

“This one cuts extra deep, I pray it’s not too late to change their mind,” Jenna Walker, director of watershed services at The Meadows Center, wrote in an email thread.

Needmore Ranch is a 5,000 acre property along the Blanco River in Wimberly, Texas. Greg LaMantia, the owner of the ranch, came under controversy when he received a permit to extract 289 million gallons of water from the Trinity Aquifer annually in 2019.

At the time, environmentalists and nearby residents were concerned the significant amount of water would reduce the amount of water available in the aquifer and cause long-lasting effects to the community.

The University Star will provide updates to this story as they come out.