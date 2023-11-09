66° San Marcos
The University Star
The University Star
The University Star
The sun sets behind the trees alongside the Blanco River, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at University Camp in Wimberley, Texas.
Sale of University Camp pulled from Board of Regents meeting
November 9, 2023
Illustration by DJ Ross
Political parties are obsolete
November 9, 2023
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) makes a catch against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Hobert named to Biletnikoff Award watch list
November 9, 2023
Glass partitions are placed on either side of the center chair of the council chamber in place for new COVID-19 guidelines, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at City Hall.
Future-shaping Downtown Area Plan decision postponed
November 8, 2023
Public administration senior Jacob Graybill (left) assists students with voter registration forms, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in front of Alkek Library.
Texas Rising at TXST encourages students to vote, find individual voices
November 8, 2023
Illustration by DJ Ross
Main Point: Local elections deserve attention
November 8, 2023

Staff
November 9, 2023
The+sun+sets+behind+the+trees+alongside+the+Blanco+River%2C+Thursday%2C+Aug.+10%2C+2023%2C+at+University+Camp+in+Wimberley%2C+Texas.
Sarah Manning
The sun sets behind the trees alongside the Blanco River, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at University Camp in Wimberley, Texas.

The sale of University Camp was planned on being approved at the Nov. 16 Texas State University System Board of Regents meeting, but today, the item disappeared from the agenda.

The meeting item, which originally was on page 371 of the agenda and detailed the potential sale of the 126-acre property, now reads “This page is intentionally left blank.”

Needmore River Ranch, the prospective buyer for the property, obtained an appraisal for the land at $4.6 million. If the Needmore River Ranch buys the property, it will pay the appraised price of $4.6 million and make an “unrestricted donation” of $4.4 million to Texas State to be paid out over three years, according to the agenda.

In total, Texas State would receive around $9 million for the sale of University Camp; $4.6 million for the sale and $4.4 million from the unrestricted donation.

Local organizations like the Meadows Center have voiced disapproval for the sale.

“This one cuts extra deep, I pray it’s not too late to change their mind,” Jenna Walker, director of watershed services at The Meadows Center, wrote in an email thread.

Needmore Ranch is a 5,000 acre property along the Blanco River in Wimberly, Texas. Greg LaMantia, the owner of the ranch, came under controversy when he received a permit to extract 289 million gallons of water from the Trinity Aquifer annually in 2019.

At the time, environmentalists and nearby residents were concerned the significant amount of water would reduce the amount of water available in the aquifer and cause long-lasting effects to the community.

The University Star will provide updates to this story as they come out.

Missing page 371 from the TSUS Board of Regents meeting.
