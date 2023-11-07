75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State held early voting for San Marcos runoff elections Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 and on Election Day Dec. 8 at the Performing Arts Center.
Live 2023 Hays County Uniform Election Updates
November 7, 2023
Texas State mens basketball head coach T.J. Johnson talks strategy to junior guard Drue Drinnon (55) during a time out in a game against Appalachian State, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 68-66.
Texas State begins season in disappointing fashion with upset loss to Little Rock
November 7, 2023
TXST musical theatre alumna takes on the big screen in new television series
TXST musical theatre alumna takes on the big screen in new television series
November 7, 2023
Texas State senior golfer Tom Roed Karlsen watches the ball after teeing off at the Kapolei Invitational, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Oahu, Hawaii.
Texas State men's golf finishes fourth at Kapolei Invitational
November 7, 2023
Academic adviser Claire Richardson (left) receives her access code from team leader Aart Millecam (back), Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at the LBJ Student Center.
First-time voters exercise their right at the polls
November 7, 2023
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles the ball past a Arlington Baptist defender, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State topples Arlington Baptist in season opening win
November 7, 2023

Texas State begins season in disappointing fashion with upset loss to Little Rock

Thomas Graham, Sports Contributor
November 7, 2023
Texas+State+mens+basketball+head+coach+T.J.+Johnson+talks+strategy+to+junior+guard+Drue+Drinnon+%2855%29+during+a+time+out+in+a+game+against+Appalachian+State%2C+Thursday%2C+Feb.+3%2C+2022%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.+The+Bobcats+won+68-66.
Star file photo
Texas State Head Coach T.J. Johnson talks strategy to junior guard Drue Drinnon (55) during a time out in a game against Appalachian State, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 68-66.

Texas State men’s basketball (0-1) was defeated 71-66 by the University of Arkansas Little Rock (1-0) in its 2023-24 season opener Monday night at Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Texas State junior forward Brandon Love and freshman guard Kaden Gumbs combined for 20 points. Love also had 10 rebounds, marking his first double figures performance of his collegiate career. Junior guard Josh O’Garro scored a team-high 15 points along with eight rebounds for Texas State.

The Trojans took a 12-7 lead after a three-pointer and a steal-turned-layup from graduate student forward DeAntoni Garden. Garden finished the game with 13 points. Little Rock ended the first half with another run to maintain its lead at 38-34. Little Rock never trailed for the remainder of the game.

The Trojans’ 20 fast break points played a prominent role in their victory as they forced the Bobcats to turn the ball over 22 times. Texas State only forced 12 turnovers and shot 2-8 from behind the arc.

The Bobcats dominated on the glass, out-rebounding the Trojans 53-31. However, the Little Rock offense was too much for the Bobcats to handle.

Little Rock senior guard Khalen Robinson caused havoc for the Bobcats’ defense, scoring a game-high 24 points, 14 of which came from the free-throw line. Robinson also added five steals.

“Little Rock is a hard-nosed team. They did a good job of turning us over tonight. I’m proud of the fight we showed,” Texas State Head Coach Terrence Johnson said. “We need to clean up some of our turnovers and work on executing down the stretch.”

Texas State will look to rebound from the disappointing loss in its next matchup versus the University of Miami Ohio (0-1).

The Redhawks will also enter the game seeking a win after losing their season opener 72-64 to Evansville University Monday night.

Tip-off between Texas State and Miami is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior golfer Tom Roed Karlsen watches the ball after teeing off at the Kapolei Invitational, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Oahu, Hawaii.
Texas State men's golf finishes fourth at Kapolei Invitational
Academic adviser Claire Richardson (left) receives her access code from team leader Aart Millecam (back), Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at the LBJ Student Center.
First-time voters exercise their right at the polls
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles the ball past a Arlington Baptist defender, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State topples Arlington Baptist in season opening win
Prop 5 to increase funding at Texas public universities
Prop 5 to increase funding at Texas public universities
City Council Place 4 Candidates
City Council Place 4 candidate Alyssa Garza.
City Council Place 3 Candidate
More in mens-basketball
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
2022-2023 Texas State sports year in review
Texas State junior guard Brandon Davis receives instruction from assistant coach Donte Mathis, during the first public mens basketball practice, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
Men’s basketball adds Jay Smith to staff
Texas State mens basketball head coach Terrence Johnson talks strategy over a timeout during a game against Coastal Carolina, Sat. Feb 5, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 69-64.
Men's basketball finalizes 2023-2024 roster
Texas State senior forward Nighael Ceaser (22) shoots against Georgia Southern University, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 70-67.
Johnson, players reflect on up-and-down season
Senior guard Mason Harrell waves to Bobcat fans, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Strahan Arena. 
"He's a dog": Harrell finishes career a baller, brother and friend
Texas State senior guard Mason Harrell (12) looks to pass the ball against Arkansas State University, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 66-62.
Men's advance to semifinals but end playoff run versus Louisiana
More in Sports
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne heads towards the locker room ahead of the game versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football bowl eligible for first time in nine years
Texas State junior tight end Konner Fox celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State secures bowl game eligibility in win against Georgia Southern
Texas State junior golfer Kasper Nyland watches the ball after hitting it at the Miracle Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sept. 8, 2023.
European golfers discover second home at Texas State
Texas State redshirt freshman defender Kate Roberts (24) dribbles the ball down field during the game against Southern Miss, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State's season ends with heartbreaking loss to undefeated South Alabama
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) dribbles the ball down the side of the field during the game against TSU, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Meza represents El Salvador and Texas State soccer
Texas State redshirt senior defensive end Chance Main (40) participates in pregame warmups, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Senior Spotlight: Reality star to Division I athlete Chance Main's collegiate career
SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *