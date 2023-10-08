Latest Stories
60°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State loses heartbreaking second match, splits series with Louisiana-Lafayette
October 8, 2023
Texas State freshman wide receiver Brandon Treggs (29) scores a touchdown, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State unable to overcome late-game miscues suffer first conference loss
October 8, 2023
The principal founder of the Indigenous Cultures Institute, Mario Garza, leads the color guard, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the 12th annual Sacred Springs Powwow at The Meadows Center.
Annual Sacred Springs Powwow to return to San Marcos and educate community
October 7, 2023
Texas State sophomore forward Mady Soumare (9) looks for an open pass during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Foreign soccer transfers discover triumph abroad
October 6, 2023
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) attempts to pass the ball to a teammate against ULM, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Olivia Wright leads Bobcats to first win in four games
October 6, 2023
Two friends kick a ball around, Monday, Aug. 8, 2021 at Sewell Park in San Marcos.
SMTX moves forward with container ban at city parks
October 6, 2023

Texas State unable to overcome late-game miscues suffer first conference loss

James Horton, Sports Contributor
October 8, 2023
Texas+State+freshman+wide+receiver+Brandon+Treggs+%2829%29+scores+a+touchdown%2C+Saturday%2C+Sept.+16%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.
Meg Boles
Texas State freshman wide receiver Brandon Treggs (29) scores a touchdown, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

With three second-half touchdowns and a blocked punt, Louisiana-Lafayette (4-2, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) defeated Texas State (4-2, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) Saturday afternoon at Cajun Field, handing Texas State its first conference loss of the season and second overall.

“All we can do is get back to work, learn from it,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “We have a good football team, and there is a lot of football ahead of us. We let this one slip away. All we can do is go back to work.”

Louisiana-Lafayette entered the second half trailing the Bobcats 20-14. Freshman quarterback Zeon Chriss was the difference maker for the Ragin’ Cajun offense.

Chriss was 13-17 for 205 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air. Chriss also led the rushing attack for Louisiana-Lafayette, racking up 67 yards on 12 carries and scoring the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter to secure the 34-30 victory.

Chriss spread the ball out, finding three different receivers for touchdowns. Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Robert Williams led the Ragin’ Cajuns with five catches. Chriss found Williams midway through the fourth quarter to make the score 30-28. Louisiana-Lafayette finished with 423 yards of total offense.

The Ragin’ Cajuns special team’s unit blocked a Texas State punt with under five minutes remaining in regulation, setting up the game-winning score.

The Texas State offense was dynamic, mixing a rush attack with an effective passing game and finishing with 530 yards of offense.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley was 30-40 for 326 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The 30-completion game is Finley’s best of the season. He found Texas State’s leading receiver, junior Joey Hobert, eight times, including a second-half touchdown.

“I thought they played really well. T.J. put the ball [on the receivers]. Sean Shaw had some big catches. I thought they executed pretty well,” Kinne said.

Sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi carried the ball a season-high 34 times for 188 yards and scored one touchdown. Mahdi’s touchdown on Saturday extends his season total to eight, leading the Texas State team. Saturday was Mahdi’s second 100-yard rushing game of the season.

“[Mahdi] is a warrior. He got banged up a little bit, and he came back in the game and played well. Really proud of him,” Kinne said.

Texas State redshirt sophomore kicker Mason Shipley was 3-3 on field goals. However, the Bobcats settling for field goals rather than touchdowns in the red zone proved costly.

“I thought the o-line played well. T.J. played well; the receivers played well. We just got to execute when we get down in the red zone,” Kinne said.

Texas State will look to regroup from the loss as it returns to San Marcos for a three-game homestand beginning with the University of Louisiana-Monroe (2-2, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Kickoff between Texas State and Louisiana-Monroe is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State sophomore forward Mady Soumare (9) looks for an open pass during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Foreign soccer transfers discover triumph abroad
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) attempts to pass the ball to a teammate against ULM, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Olivia Wright leads Bobcats to first win in four games
Two friends kick a ball around, Monday, Aug. 8, 2021 at Sewell Park in San Marcos.
SMTX moves forward with container ban at city parks
Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State seeks first-ever win against Louisiana-Lafayette
SMPD reports record number of fatal car accidents in 2023
SMPD reports record number of fatal car accidents in 2023
More in football
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) celebrates victory over Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, Bobcat Stadium.
"Dirty Routes": The Legend of Joe Dirt
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) runs past Jackson State defenders, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State Won 77-34.
Texas State survives late scare from Southern Miss to claim first conference win
Texas State senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) celebrates the victory against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State won 35-23.
Texas State aims to conquer the Sun Belt
Texas State offensive assistant coach Lindsey Scott Jr. embraces redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) during the Baylor game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.
Lindsey Scott Jr.: Finding love for the game of football
Texas State junior defensive end Ben Bell (33) runs out of the tunnel before the Jackson State game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Faith, leadership, and football for Ben Bell
Texas State redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) scores a touchdown against Nevada, Friday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats erase 17-point deficit to earn best start in a decade
More in Sports
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) saves the ball from rolling out of bounds against Troy, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State comes up short against Georgia State
Texas State junior outside hitter Sophie Childs (9) practices her spikes pre-game, Sept. 21, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Dukes overpower Texas State to sweep two-game series
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5) spikes the ball over the net, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by James Madison to begin two-game series
Texas State fencing club president Tim Grimshaw duels a UTSA opponent, Oct. 23, 2021, at Belmont Hall in Austin, Texas.
Fencing club’s pride grows after COVID-19 recovery
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) traps the ball and gains possession during the game against Troy, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Defensive showdown between Bobcats and Trojans ends in a draw
Texas State sophomore outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) goes to hit the ball to a teammate during the game against the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at Strahan Area.
Texas State starts 2-0 in conference after sweeping ULM
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *