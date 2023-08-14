Latest Stories
Former Bobcats finding success in MLB Minor Leagues

James Horton, Sports Contributor
July 24, 2023
Texas+State+Baseball+senior+closing+pitcher+Tristan+Stivors+%2813%29+and+his+teammates+return+to+the+dugout+after+the+eighth+inning+with+three+outs+to+go+to+defeat+the+Cardinal+in+game+four+of+the+NCAA+Stanford+Regional%2C+Saturday%2C+June+5%2C+2022%2C+at+Klein+Field+at+Sunken+Diamond+in+Palo+Alto%2C+CA.+The+Bobcats+won+5-2%2C+sending+Texas+State+Baseball+to+an+NCAA+Regional+final+for+the+first+time+in+its+program+history.

Texas State Baseball senior closing pitcher Tristan Stivors (13) and his teammates return to the dugout after the eighth inning with three outs to go to defeat the Cardinal in game four of the NCAA Stanford Regional, Saturday, June 5, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. The Bobcats won 5-2, sending Texas State Baseball to an NCAA Regional final for the first time in its program history.

The Texas State baseball program has had a rich history of talented players coming through San Marcos on their way to the professional ranks. Since 1970, a total of 71 Bobcats have heard their name called on draft day. 
The 2023 MLB Draft concluded just two weeks ago, providing an opportunity to check in on some of the current minor leaguers from Texas State. 
Junior right-hand pitcher Levi Wells was selected 118th overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth round of this year’s draft, making him the newest addition to the long list of Bobcats to turn pro.
In 2022 Wells tied for third in the Sun Belt Conference with 86 strikeouts. He followed that impressive performance by leading Texas State in strikeouts with 98 while on his way to his second consecutive eight-win season in 2023. 
Wells is just two weeks into his professional career, but another Bobcat is already making his way up the farm system. Former right-handed pitcher Tristan Stivors was selected in the 16th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. On July 14 Stivors was promoted to the team’s AA affiliate, the Birmingham Barons. 
Stivors spent three years coming out of the bullpen for Texas State. He racked up nine wins as a reliever in 57 appearances. Stivors posted 133 strikeouts over the 2021 and 2022 seasons. While he was a very solid bullpen option all three years at Texas State, 2022 was his breakout year. He led the nation with 18 saves, and kept an impressive 2.21 ERA, making him a desirable prospect to MLB teams. 
Stivors spent time with the White Sox Low-A Kannapolis Cannon-Ballers where he posted a 6.00 ERA and tallied four strikeouts before moving on to the High-A Winston-Salem Dash. He made 23 appearances with the Dash and carried a 3.71 ERA and 40 strikeouts. Since his promotion, Stivors has made three appearances out of the bullpen for the Barons and has struck out seven batters with a 10.80 ERA.
Another 2022 Bobcat alum is still making the rounds in the minors. Former Texas State short-stop Dalton Sheffield was selected in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins. 
Sheffield has spent most of his time with the team’s single-A affiliate the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, but in 2022 played 14 games with the AAA St. Paul Saints where he batted .271 with a pair of homeruns and nine RBIs. As a minor leaguer, Sheffield is batting .285 with six homeruns, 30 RBIs and a .392 OBP.
Sheffield was a consistent contributor to the Texas State lineup during his tenure with the program. He was named to the All-American Second Team in 2022 and won the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year in 2022.
During his final collegiate season, Sheffield appeared in all 61 games, led the team in batting with a .378 average and recorded 90 hits which is tied for fourth best in program history. He also set a Texas State single-season record with 78 runs scored. That year he compiled 31 multi-hit games and 24 multi-run games.
Sheffield is currently on a rehab stint with the Twins Rookie ball affiliate the Dominican Summer League Twins. 
