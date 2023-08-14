Latest Stories
August 14, 2023
August 14, 2023
August 13, 2023
July 29, 2023
July 26, 2023
July 26, 2023

Men’s basketball adds Jay Smith to staff

David Cuevas, Sports Editor
July 23, 2023
Texas State junior guard Brandon Davis receives instruction from assistant coach Donte Mathis, during the first public men's basketball practice, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State junior guard Brandon Davis receives instruction from assistant coach Donte Mathis, during the first public men’s basketball practice, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Strahan Arena.

The Texas State men’s basketball team announced the hiring of Jay Smith to its coaching staff.
Smith previously served as an assistant coach at the University of New Orleans under Mark Slessinger for the past four seasons. Smith assisted the Privateers in achieving an 18-win season and reaching the College Basketball Classic Tournament during the 2021-2022 season.
“Coach Smith is a friend but mainly he’s a ball coach, a mentor and a leader,” Texas State head coach Terrence Johnson said in a statement. “He’s everything that our players need and want in a coach. We’re extremely excited to have him join our staff. I can’t wait to see the type of value he brings to our program.”
Prior to his time at New Orleans Smith was the head coach at Wiley College in Marshall, Texas for two seasons.
Under Smith, the Wildcats posted a 44-17 record, reached the NAIA Sweet Sixteen and won their first national tournament game in 49 years during the 2018-2019 season. That season Smith was also awarded the Red River Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.
“I’m extremely thankful to join Coach Johnson’s staff,” Smith said. “Coach T.J. [Terrence Johnson] has been a friend and mentor for me throughout my career. The opportunity to be a part of the championship-level culture that he has built here at Texas State was an absolute no-brainer for me. I look forward to coming in and growing with the staff as well as being a resource and mentor to our student-athletes.”
Smith began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Comeaux High School in Lafayette, Louisiana for eight years.
Smith’s first job in the college ranks came as an assistant coach and director of player development at Louisiana State University-Alexandria from 2014-2017.
Smith brings over two decades’ worth of coaching experience both at the high school and collegiate levels to the Bobcat program. 
