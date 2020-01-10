Spavital hires new tight ends coach

Head Football Coach Jake Spavital shortened his list of coaching staff vacancies with the hire of new tight ends coach Brian Hamilton on Friday.

Hamilton, a former head football coach at Concord High School in California, leaves Murray State where he served as the offensive line and assistant head coach.

Prior to Murray State, Hamilton worked as an offensive quality control coach at the University of California Berkeley. He most notably worked with the current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff in 2015.

Texas State made the hiring official in a tweet stating, “(Brian) Hamilton has been officially named Tight Ends Coach for the Texas State Bobcats after previous roles in the Pac-12 and Assistant Head Coach at Murray State.”

Hamilton replaces former tight ends coach Morris Berger who, along with former offensive coordinator Bob Stitt and receivers coach Ron Antoine, was fired at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Spavital decided to make changes after the team’s 3-9 season closed out with a three-game losing streak. Texas State scored 159 points in conference play, which ranks second to last in the Sun Belt.

Hamilton’s hiring comes days after the Jan. 7 confirmation of the hiring of new offensive coordinator and former Ole Miss wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler.

Peeler sent out a tweet stating, “Beyond excited to join this awesome University and Staff! Can’t wait to get started! #EatEmUP”.

According to the Texas State Athletics website, there is still no official listing for the wide receivers, defensive line or head strength and conditioning coaching positions.

