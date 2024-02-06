50° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
logo
Attorney General sues San Marcos, four other cities, over marijuana policies
February 6, 2024
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
Students shouldn't feel bad about losing friends
February 5, 2024
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts a layup during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Love powers Texas State past Southern Miss for second straight win
February 4, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to junior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April 22, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Mullins and Vanderford decorated with preseason honors
February 4, 2024
Texas State junior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles past her defender, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball suffers heartbreaking buzzer-beating loss to South Alabama
February 4, 2024
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the paint versus South Alabama, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball ends losing streak behind career performance from Sykes
February 2, 2024
Sports
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts a layup during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Love powers Texas State past Southern Miss for second straight win
Jalan Tolliver, Sports Reporter • February 4, 2024

Texas State men’s basketball (9-14, 3-8 Sun Belt Conference) defeated the University of Southern Mississippi (12-11, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference) 60-55 Saturday night at Strahan Arena. Sophomore guard Jordan Mason scored 10 of Texas State’s 12 points...

Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to junior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April 22, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Mullins and Vanderford decorated with preseason honors
Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
Texas State junior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles past her defender, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball suffers heartbreaking buzzer-beating loss to South Alabama
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the paint versus South Alabama, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball ends losing streak behind career performance from Sykes
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) hypes the crowd after a defensive stop versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State football names McCoil Sr. as defensive coordinator
Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter

Attorney General sues San Marcos, four other cities, over marijuana policies

Ryan Claycamp, Senior News Reporter
February 6, 2024
logo

The Office of the Attorney General of Texas (OAG) issued lawsuits to five Texas cities, including San Marcos, on Jan. 31 after they decriminalized low-level possession of marijuana.

The lawsuits allege the cities violated their charters, which are essentially city level constitutions, by passing ordinances which violated state and federal law. The lawsuits not only named the five cities of Austin, San Marcos, Denton, Killeen and Elgin, but also city officials, such as city councilmembers.

“The five municipalities adopted ordinances or policies instructing police not to enforce Texas drug laws concerning possession and distribution of marijuana, an illicit substance psychologists have increasingly linked to psychosis and other negative consequences,” the press release from OAG said.

Ballot measure Proposition A implemented the decriminalization of low-level possession of marijuana in San Marcos. It passed in November 2022 with nearly 82% of the vote

Sam Benavides, the communications director with Mano Amiga, a political advocacy group that pushed for Proposition A, called for Paxton to end the lawsuits and said he was “undemocratically defying the will of Texas voters.”

“As our state government continues to oppress us and undo the forward momentum of progress, which has resulted in an 85% decrease in needless marijuana criminalization in San Marcos, Mano Amiga remains resolute in our commitment to justice, compassion and positive change,” Eric Martinez, the executive director for Mano Amiga, said.

In the OAG press release, Ken Paxton, the attorney general of Texas, disagreed with the cities and city officials who allowed the decriminalization efforts to pass.

“I will not stand idly by as cities run by pro-crime extremists deliberately violate Texas law and promote the use of illicit drugs that harm our communities,” Paxton said in the statement.

The city of San Marcos has not released a response at this time.

The University Star will update as more information becomes available.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
Students shouldn't feel bad about losing friends
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts a layup during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Love powers Texas State past Southern Miss for second straight win
Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to junior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April 22, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Mullins and Vanderford decorated with preseason honors
Texas State junior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles past her defender, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball suffers heartbreaking buzzer-beating loss to South Alabama
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the paint versus South Alabama, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball ends losing streak behind career performance from Sykes
River-goers play a game of volleyball standing up due to the low river levels, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos.
Stage 2 drought restrictions impact SMTX river
More in in-brief
UPD to implement security at debate
UPD to implement security at debate
uStar-copy.jpg
Stutzmann, a key in de Laura recruitment, hired as San José State coach
uStarlogo
Mettz convicted of capital murder of San Marcos police officer
Sewell-goers walk in the river due to low river levels, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos
San Marcos to return to Stage 2 drought restrictions
Construction company awarded contract for new on-campus STEM building
Construction company awarded contract for new on-campus STEM building
A photo of the Texas State University sign in front of the Performing Arts Center.
Texas State announces provost, executive vice president for academic affairs
More in News
San Marcos CISD school buses, April 22, 2021, at Owen Goodnight Middle School.
SMCISD to purchase new electric buses
Campus voter registration efforts increase ahead of midterm election
Campus voter registration efforts increase ahead of midterm election
commissioners court city council
Commissioners Court proclaims Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, presents employee service awards
Student Government Senator Emma Vega reads the legislation regarding Jayden de Laura, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at the LBJ Teaching Theater.
Student Government demands apology regarding de Laura signing
Officials pile up outside Butler Hall after a reported bomb threat, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Texas State University.
Texas State issues all clear after bomb threat
Law bans DEI practices in higher education
Law bans DEI practices in higher education



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star