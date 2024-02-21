66° San Marcos
A file photo of the San Marcos City Council meeting chamber.
City council discusses SMTX Buc-ee's location, officiates can ban rule
February 21, 2024
City council discusses SMTX Buc-ee's location, officiates can ban rule

Camryn Leal, News Contributor
February 21, 2024
Star file photo

At its Feb. 20 meeting, San Marcos City Council discussed the new Buc-ee’s development in San Marcos, set to be located along I-35, south of Yarrington Road.

According to Christian Smith, economic and business development manager for the city of San Marcos, the company is planning to construct a 74,000-square-foot foundation with approximately 120 fueling stations and 68-foot pole sign. Smith said this plan is set to provide a minimum of 175 full-time jobs.

According to San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, Buc-ee’s will be required to look in the local job market for potential employees, both at the university and in the city.

“[Bu-cee’s] will still be required to advertise at the university and advertise locally whenever they start the job search,” Hughson said.

In addition, Buc-ee’s will have to provide a capital investment of $50 million, no rebates of property taxes and a $100,000 donation to city community fund, as well as an environmental analysis.

“An environmental analysis showed the site is not located within any Edwards Aquifer zone or water quality zone and the site is outside of the 500-yard flood plain,” Smith said.

The new construction development is set to be officiated, as councilmembers agreed upon approval in a 7-0 vote. It will next be discussed and possibly adopted in the March 5 meeting.

Councilmembers also discussed the “can ban rule,” which bans single-use beverage containers on rivers within San Marcos city limits. The new ordinance additionally applies to coolers, allowing a 30-quart cooler per person.

“There’s probably going to be some changes and it’s going to be in flux a little bit, but I am hoping everyone embraces it and I hope this does a lot of good for the river,” Councilmember Mark Gleason said.

The new ordinance passed in a 6-1 vote with Councilmember Alyssa Garza voting against it. The ordinance will officially go in to effect starting May 1.

The San Marcos City Council meets at 6 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit the City Council website.
