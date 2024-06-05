71° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court adopts Month Long Celebration of Juneteenth, recognizes Hays County Historical Commission
June 5, 2024
The Texas State womens basketball team huddles for pregame traditions, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball bolsters roster through transfer portal ahead of 2024-25 season
June 5, 2024
Hays County inmate speaks out on poor medical conditions
Hays County inmate speaks out on poor medical conditions
June 5, 2024
Glass partitions are placed on either side of the center chair of the council chamber in place for new COVID-19 guidelines, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at City Hall.
San Marcos city council discusses grant funding, approves exploring paid parking
June 5, 2024
Main Point: TXST impacted by possible presidential debate cancellation
Main Point: TXST impacted by possible presidential debate cancellation
June 4, 2024
Presidential candidates refuse TXST debate
Presidential candidates refuse TXST debate
June 4, 2024

San Marcos city council discusses grant funding, approves exploring paid parking

Ryan Claycamp, Senior News Reporter
June 5, 2024
Glass+partitions+are+placed+on+either+side+of+the+center+chair+of+the+council+chamber+in+place+for+new+COVID-19+guidelines%2C+Thursday%2C+Oct.+15%2C+2020%2C+at+City+Hall.
Star file photo

At its June 4 meeting, San Marcos City Council received a presentation on potential uses for $1.4 million from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and approved the Parking Advisory Board to begin looking into paid parking downtown.

Housing and Community Development Manager Carol Griffith said uses for CDBG would be open for public comment for 30 days before San Marcos City Council votes on the final budget.

“To be eligible for consideration each proposed program or project must meet a variety of requirements set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) regulations,” Griffith said. “Six eligible applications were received for services and five for projects.”

Funding from the CDBG would go to organizations that provide community services in San Marcos such as the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center and Southside Community Center. Other money would go to administrative costs, housing rehabilitation and building projects such as improving sidewalks along Thorpe Lane.

Councilmember Alyssa Garza questioned how CDBG money had been spent on housing rehabilitation and how future CDBG money could be used to help San Marcos residents navigate legal issues involving their houses.

According to Griffith money from CDBG could go to legal costs for housing, but it would have to come out of the public services money, which has already been budgeted for.

“Per HUD, legal services for title clearances can be paid by CDBG, but it is a public service,” Griffith said. “What we have done instead so far is recruit volunteers to help us.”

Garza disagreed with the use of volunteers, which she worried could worsen legal issues, instead she proposed partnering with law schools to use law students to help residents.

“My understanding, I could be wrong, is that St. Mary’s does a spring break service learning project. I would imagine they would come here, they are just down the road,” Garza said.

Even after much council discussion, no changes were made to the uses for the CDBG funds proposed by city staff. After the 30-day public comment period, the council will vote on CDBG in August to meet the deadline for HUD.

San Marcos City Council also held a discussion with the Parking Advisory Board about the possibility of implementing paid parking in downtown San Marcos. The Parking Advisory Board would look at different technologies, and different definitions of downtown and talk with business owners before returning to city council with an official recommendation.

“One of my biggest concerns is where the perimeter goes,” Mayor Jane Hughson said. “At one time San Antonio Street was suggested to be the perimeter and the businesses on South LBJ, which would have been the free [parking] part, were really concerned.”

The vote to allow the Parking Advisory Board to look into paid parking downtown passed 6-0 with council member Jude Prather not being present at the vote.

The San Marcos City Council meets at 6 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit its website.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in city-council
city hall entrance 2
City Council approves budget change for storm disaster relief, Conditional Use Permit for supply store
Star file photo of San Marcos City Council Chamber. 
City Council approves grocery store development incentives, hears calls for police accountability in SMPD shooting
Glass partitions are placed on either side of the center chair of the council chamber in place for new COVID-19 guidelines, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at City Hall.
City Council approves McLain Project, regulates short-term rentals
A local community member heads to the door of San Marcos City Hall for assistance, Friday, April 5, 2024, in San Marcos.
New city hall to be built in San Marcos
Proposed housing project faces local scrutiny, potential legal questions
Proposed housing project faces local scrutiny, potential legal questions
Star file photo of San Marcos City Council Chamber. 
City Council approves Lindsey Street Housing propositions, hears calls for ceasefire in Gaza
More in News
Presidential candidates refuse TXST debate
Presidential candidates refuse TXST debate
TXST veteran programs bring student success
TXST veteran programs bring student success
Bobcats Give Back volunteers unload donations at drive-thru collection on Monday, May 6, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Bobcats Give Back: Freshmen donate unwanted items
University Star logo
Hays County Primary Runoff Election results
SMTX approves third water agreement with Kyle
SMTX approves third water agreement with Kyle
uStarlogo
Man sentenced after hitting SMPD officer with SUV
More in san-marcos
Hays County Primary Runoffs 2024 voting guide
Hays County Primary Runoffs 2024 voting guide
Students, residents struggle to pay utility bills
Students, residents struggle to pay utility bills
logo
Biden withdraws from fall debates including TXST date
Hays County homeless resources struggle to meet increased need
Hays County homeless resources struggle to meet increased need
Texas State students walk across campus, Monday, August 23, 2021, by the LBJ Student Center.
Texas State announces closures for presidential debate
A downed oak tree lays over one of the sand volleyball courts, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Sewell Park.
TXST, San Marcos undergoes severe weather damages



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star