(Gallery) Best photos of 2019

Jaden Edison, Kate Connors, Jamie Dorsey, Rebecca Harrell, Chinedu Chukuka, Katelyn Lester, Gabriela Martinez, Jakob Rodriguez, and Laura Figi
December 31, 2019

Editor’s Note: The photos in this gallery are in no particular rank or order. We compiled photos from 2019 that we felt best exhibited our multimedia section’s three foundational pillars: Meaningful action, creative composition and people. 

Texas+State+student+Sabrina+Chapa+exits+a+Student+Government+meeting+after+being+asked+to+leave+by+University+Police+Department+officers%2C+Monday%2C+April+8%2C+2019%2C+in+the+LBJ+Teaching+Theater+at+Texas+State+University.+Chapa+was+one+of+several+student+protesters+attending+the+meeting+to+publicly+speak+out+against+conservative+organization+Turning+Point+USA.
Gallery|37 Photos
Jaden Edison
Texas State student Sabrina Chapa exits a Student Government meeting after being asked to leave by University Police Department officers, Monday, April 8, 2019, in the LBJ Teaching Theater at Texas State University. Chapa was one of several student protesters attending the meeting to publicly speak out against conservative organization Turning Point USA.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 36 times, 40 visits today