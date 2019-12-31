(Gallery) Best photos of 2019

Editor’s Note: The photos in this gallery are in no particular rank or order. We compiled photos from 2019 that we felt best exhibited our multimedia section’s three foundational pillars: Meaningful action, creative composition and people.

Gallery | 37 Photos Jaden Edison Texas State student Sabrina Chapa exits a Student Government meeting after being asked to leave by University Police Department officers, Monday, April 8, 2019, in the LBJ Teaching Theater at Texas State University. Chapa was one of several student protesters attending the meeting to publicly speak out against conservative organization Turning Point USA.

