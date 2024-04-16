71° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Tyga points to the crowd during his performance at River Fest, Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Sewell Park.
Rethink River Fest featured artists in the future
April 16, 2024
Emergency Medical Services attend to injured students outside River Fest on April 11, 2024.
River Fest results in multiple injuries
April 15, 2024
Texas State junior pitcher Matthew Tippie (10) pitches the ball against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State avoids sweep versus ULM
April 15, 2024
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (black jersey) runs with the ball on a quarterback keeper play during the annual maroon and gold game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State unveils McCloud, new-look squad in spring game
April 15, 2024
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harold (11) competes in the mens 100-meter dash event at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Track and field set for historic outdoor season
April 15, 2024
TXST registration process is hectic
TXST registration process is hectic
April 15, 2024

Local band releases first official album

AnaBelle Elliott, Life and Arts Reporter
April 15, 2024
%28From+Left+to+Right%29+Dallas+Anderson%2C+Aiden+Potter%2C+Nora+Tomlinson%2C+Logan+Potter+and+Kevin+Shultz+pose+for+a+photo+in+Martindale%2C+Texas.
Christopher Paul Cardoza
(From Left to Right) Dallas Anderson, Aiden Potter, Nora Tomlinson, Logan Potter and Kevin Shultz pose for a photo in Martindale, Texas.

Local band Window Shop emits waves of seven-part harmonies and fuzz guitar-filled vibrations into the music scene. Its first official album came out on March 5, channeling its live sound into a 12-track album.

Since 2020, the band performed originals live on and off campus and released several singles. The “rainbow rock” band consists of two alumni and three music majors under the school of music.

A term coined by Aiden Potter, alumnus and guitarist, “rainbow rock” reflects how the band writes in seven layers of harmony, paralleling the seven colors of the rainbow into its take on rock.

“It’s psych rock that has a lot of attention to harmony and heady aspects of music,” Potter said. “We think a lot about harmony, and we write in at least layers of seven notes at a time instead of playing power chords.”

Window Shop recorded eleven of the 12-track self-titled album in summer 2022 at Yellow Dog Studios in Wimberley, Texas. It recorded the song “Ain’t You Heard” at Fire Station Studios in downtown San Marcos.

Taking a song-centric approach, the band focuses on making each song not fit into a certain format or mold.

“If you were going to throw all of the colors of the rainbow at a canvas, that is what we do in a sonic sense,” Nora Tomlinson, alumnus, keyboardist and vocalist, said. “We’re never really limiting ourselves to one style or genre.”

The band switches up the order of the songs when they play live. It bases the album’s order on how the band felt when performing in live scenarios.

“We’ve played that entire set a few times and so we’ve just gotten the flow of it,” Kevin Shultz, music senior and drummer, said. “We thought that everything flowed nicely too.”

According to Tomlinson, spending time on campus created positive aspects and connections. Shultz, one of the three members who is still in school, said balancing student and band life is challenging.

“It’s constantly a battle in my mind of, ‘oh, I have to do my homework before we get to go rock and roll,’” Shultz said.

While they all have very different processes of composing music, Tomlinson, Potter or Dallas Anderson, music senior and guitarist, write the original songs.

“I like to show up with a skeleton and then let everybody else put whatever they feel like is good into it,” Tomlinson said.

While Tomlinson finds it easiest to start with lyrics and then takes a collaborative approach in her composition, Anderson said he prefers to write out most of the completed structure before bringing a new idea to the band.

“[Tomlinson] usually brings lyrics and chords together,” Aiden said. “Then [Anderson] will usually bring a five-part written out, harmonized part.”

Each of the five band members infused a part of their identity into their craft. Shultz said the sound of his drum playing is unique to him.

“I blend the things I like and ‘steal’ a bunch of things from good drummers that I like or people who’ve taught me and influenced me,” Shultz said. “Then [when] I do play the drums, I sing the parts I play in my head, so it’s a stream of consciousness coming through the drums when I play.”

From making the album to hearing it, Shultz said the end result was cool to see.

“It was a huge weight off everybody’s shoulders,” Shultz said. “We’d been working on it for so long and we’re all so proud of it being out and it was just a relief.”
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) attempts to hit the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins mutilates Ragin' Cajuns on senior day to prevent series sweep
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Texas State women’s golf places fifth at Texas Showdown
The golfing community conjoins at Kissing Tree Golf Club for the VATS Tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in San Marcos.
VATS golf tournament held at SMTX Golf Club
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) pitches the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Ragin' Cajuns shutout Texas State for second straight game, clinch series
Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) swings the bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Despite strong offensive performance Bobcats lose series to Warhawks
PASS keeps pets out of the San Marcos Shelter
PASS keeps pets out of the San Marcos Shelter
More in L&A_General
Ivy Camp meets a new best friend with excitement at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in San Marcos.
San Marcos National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day benefits
Disabled pet owners of Texas State
Disabled pet owners of Texas State
Sound recording technology junior Bella Quaid (Left) and her mom (Right) pose at a concert.
In her footsteps: Stories of mothers and daughters of TXST
San Marcos to host celestial events for 2024 Solar Eclipse
San Marcos to host celestial events for 2024 Solar Eclipse
Front of house worker Caitlyn Crockett pours a drink at Bazaar, Friday, March 29, 2024, in San Marcos.
New bar on The Square to have grand opening
Texas State students Marina De la Cruz (Left) and Sophie Reel (Right) rehearse, Nov. 20, 2023, in the Music Building.
Guitar professor Mark Cruz strikes a chord as festival director
More in Life and Arts
Price Center committee member Margaret Adie stands in front of her artwork, Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Price Center.
Exhibit highlights artists for Women’s History Month
Panelists (From Left to Right) Cynthia Hernandez, Zenarae Antoine, Bobbie Garza-Hernandez and Jessica Gendron speak at Embracing Your Power, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in LBJ Student Center Ballroom.
Female leaders in San Marcos share their paths to success
Founders of SMTX project Brooke Spruiell (Left), Tiffany Harris (Center) and Heather Demere (Right) with the sculpture, Monday, March 4, 2024, in San Marcos.
Leadership San Marcos gives back with sculpture
Theatre junior Jaden Petty (Left) and production sophomore Stephanie Wilson (Right) rehearse a dance-party scene, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in the Department of Theatre and Dance.
Theater students to perform original written play
JP De Vera and Rica Cunningham perform leading roles in Texas State FSA’s culture dance, Friday, March 8, 2024, at GoodPhil.
TXST FSA embraces diversity at competition
Solangel Lilo Viva Vergara receives tips from a crowd member, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill.
Rainbow Night returns to San Marcos after 10 years



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star