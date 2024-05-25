91° San Marcos
Homegrown harmonies: Music on the Square celebrates local musicians

Adriana Villanueva, Life and Arts Reporter
May 25, 2024
  • Indie-band, The Homily, performs for the crowd at Music on the Square, Friday, May 10, 2024, outside Hays County Historic Courthouse.

    Kobe Arriaga
  • Community members enjoy Music on the Square, Friday, May 10, 2024, outside Hays County Historic Courthouse.

    Kobe Arriaga
  • Locals gather to enjoy the Music on the Square event, Friday, May 10, 2024, outside Hays County Historic Courthouse.

    Kobe Arriaga
  • Locals gather to enjoy the Music on the Square event, Friday, May 10, 2024, outside Hays County Historic Courthouse.

    Kobe Arriaga
The Music on the Square concert series kicked off its 2024 season on May 10, offering a free opportunity for locals to enjoy live music and support the local art scene.

Josie Falletta, downtown manager, started the event in 2021, initiating a way to support the local music community. It was also jump-started the downtown economy during the pandemic by creating a safe community-friendly event outside where locals can order takeout from many of the local businesses and as well as supporting artists.

“We tried to structure Music on the Square in a way that supported our downtown businesses and created a safe social distancing atmosphere for locals who want to enjoy this event,” Falletta said.

Held every Friday evening in May at the Hays County Courthouse lawn, Music on the Square features local artists from different backgrounds and genres to come together and perform for San Marcos’ local communities. Guests are encouraged to order food to-go from a local business and bring a chair, blanket and drinks.

The night began with DJ Chief and TheDoomsdayDevice at 6 p.m., followed by The Homily’s headlining set at 6:30 p.m. Another performance by Chief and TheDoomsdayDevice took place at 7:30 p.m. The night ended with Josh Dodds’ headlining set at 8 p.m.

According to Falletta, San Marcos was designated a “Music Friendly Community” by the Texas Music Office in October 2021, around the same time as this event’s rise in popularity.

Falletta said Music on the Square prioritizes encouraging the vibrant music community within San Marcos. To ensure a strong local focus, bands have a close connection to the city. This connection includes band members who grew up or were born in San Marcos, attended school here or formed the band in the city.

“This is a local-supporting event,” Falletta said. “Everyone who’s involved with it has a really close connection to San Marcos, and that is important to us that we’re providing meaningful opportunities for our local music community.”

Falletta said the event aims to create revenue for local San Marcos bands, given their deep ties to the city, and alleviate the need for them to travel elsewhere for gigs.

One local DJ, Chief and TheDoomsdayDevice, performed on the first night of the series. He DJed for over 20 years since high school. Chief and TheDoomsdayDevice came to San Marcos for college and got involved with several bands; ever since he has been solo DJing in Central Texas.

Chief and TheDoomsdayDevice praised Music on the Square as a valuable platform for bands to gain wider exposure than they might otherwise experience.

“When the city is behind the event and is promoting it in these high traffic places where the average San Martian may not have heard about it before, it’s a great opportunity for these bands to perform in front of many different audiences,” Chief and TheDoomsdayDevice said.

Stefano Grandinetti, a San Marcos local, believes events like Music on the Square bring a family-friendly cultural aspect to the city. He said families and friends who connect through a mutual interest in music create newfound bonds, fostering a deep sense of community by coming together and supporting the local musicians.

“Music is a good way to bring people together even if they don’t share the same life experiences,” Grandinetti said. “There’s always a good chance that someone discovers a newfound love for a genre they hadn’t listened to before coming to the event. Music is like a story, and when you share that story with others, it creates a new understanding between each person.”

This free, outdoor series will continue every Friday in May from 6-8 p.m. Indie soul band Bartly and Co performed on May 17, followed by Americana band Mayeux and Broussard on May 24. Rock band Kelany and the All-Nighters close out the month on May 31.

For more information about Music on the Square, follow the link https://www.visitsanmarcos.com/event/music-on-the-square/3973/.

