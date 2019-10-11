(Photo Gallery) Texas State football vs Louisiana-Monroe, Oct. 10, 2019

Kate Connors, Multimedia Journalist
October 11, 2019

Junior+quarterback+Gresch+Jensen%2C+%282%29%2C+passes+the+ball+downfield+to+an+open+receiver+Oct.+10++against+Louisiana-Monroe+at+Bobcat+Stadium.
Gallery|7 Photos
Kate Connors
Junior quarterback Gresch Jensen, (2), passes the ball downfield to an open receiver Oct. 10 against Louisiana-Monroe at Bobcat Stadium.
This is a test.
Viewed 1 times, 1 visits today