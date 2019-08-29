Photo Gallery: Best of #TravelWithTheStar

Jaden Edison, Jakob Rodriguez, and Sonia Garcia
August 29, 2019
Filed under Gallery, Life and Arts, Multimedia

Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • Visitors and tourists spend time on a carousel on July 3 at Navy Pier in Chicago, IL.

    Jaden Edison

    Visitors+and+tourists+spend+time+on+a+carousel+on+July+3+at+Navy+Pier+in+Chicago%2C+IL.

  • The famous 'Home Alone' house, where actor Macaulay Culkin portrayed Kevin McCalister, sits on July 6 in Winnetka, IL.

    Jaden Edison

    The+famous+%27Home+Alone%27+house%2C+where+actor+Macaulay+Culkin+portrayed+Kevin+McCalister%2C+sits+on+July+6+in+Winnetka%2C+IL.

  • A crosswalk in Akihabara, a buzzing shopping hub famed for its electronics retailers, ranging from tiny stalls to vast department stores.

    Jakob Rodriguez

    A+crosswalk+in+Akihabara%2C+a+buzzing+shopping+hub+famed+for+its+electronics+retailers%2C+ranging+from+tiny+stalls+to+vast+department+stores.

  • A monkey at Iwatayama Monkey Park is a commercial located in Arashiyama in Kyoto, Japan.

    Jakob Rodriguez

    A+monkey+at+Iwatayama+Monkey+Park+is+a+commercial+located+in+Arashiyama+in+Kyoto%2C+Japan.

  • Study abroad students walk the streets of London in June.

    Sonia Garcia

    Study+abroad+students+walk+the+streets+of+London+in+June.

  • News Editor Sonia Garcia visited Dublin, Ireland in June on her Mass Communications study abroad program.

    Sonia Garcia

    News+Editor+Sonia+Garcia+visited+Dublin%2C+Ireland+in+June+on+her+Mass+Communications+study+abroad+program.
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Viewed 31 times, 11 visits today