Pause of federal loans, grants will not impact student financial aid at TXST

Ryan Claycamp, Assistant News Editor
January 28, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State’s statue of LBJ is decorated with a snowman, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 at the Quad.

The White House Budget Office issued a memorandum instructing all executive agencies to freeze any loans or grants on Monday, Jan. 27. 

According to a Texas State spokesperson, the freeze will not impact federal student loans or grants such as the Pell Grant. This is because the White House memo does not affect any financial aid provided to individual people.

The U.S. Department of Education is currently reviewing the full impact of the memo issued by the Office of Management and Budget on Jan. 27, 2025, to temporarily pause federal financial assistance programs,” An update on the Federal Student Aid website stated. “Per the memo, the pause does not impact ‘assistance received directly by individuals.’ This includes Title IV, HEA funds, which are provided to individual students.”

U.S. District Court Judge Loren L. AliKhan, for the District of Columbia, issued a stay on the memo, temporarily pausing it until Monday, Feb. 3. The ruling only applies to existing grant and loan programs.

According to a September 2024 release by Texas State, 46.6% of students receive a Pell Grant.

“Texas State University and the Texas State University System are reviewing the executive memorandum to determine any potential impacts on institutional operations. We will provide additional information to students, faculty, staff and the public as it becomes available,” the university spokesperson said.

While the changes will not impact student aid for the time being, it remains unclear how research or other Texas State activities funded by federal grants will be affected.

The University Star will provide more information as it becomes available.

