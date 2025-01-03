What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Jan. 3 to 5, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, January 3, Free Range Farmers Market

Come on out to Wake the Dead Coffee House on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as they host the Free Range Farmers Market. Support local vendors from around the Hill Country. This is a free event open to all ages.

Friday, January 3, Country Rockabilly Night

Kick off the first weekend of the year at Jack’s Roadhouse for their Country/Rockabilly night this Friday at 8 p.m. The line up will feature 4 Rockabilly acts made up of veteran San Marcos musicians, including the Barnyard Stompers, a rockabilly duo that has played all across the country. Don’t miss out on this unique night of music.

Saturday, January 4, TXST Women’s Basketball vs. James Madison

The TXST Women’s Basketball team will take on James Madison this Saturday at Strahan Arena. Tip off begins at 2 p.m. as the Bobcats move into the second game of their four home game stretch. Tickets are available for purchase online. Can’t make the game? Stream it on ESPN+.

Saturday, January 4, Abracadavar Witches Market

The Abracadavar Witches’ Market features unique and otherworldly creations from local magic makers alongside espresso drinks and cold beer starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Wake the Dead Coffee House. Don’t miss out on San Marcos’ favorite witches market, this is a free event.

Sunday, January 5, La Cima Farmers Market

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday the La Cima community center will host the weekly La Cima Farmers Market, offering a variety of goods from hot sauces to local honey. Come on out to support small businesses, local families and your neighbors from the Hill Country.

Sunday, January 5, San Marcos Flea Market

Starting at 9 a.m. and running until 5 p.m., Sunday at the Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park, the San Marcos Flea Market will host a variety of vendors from the community offering great finds and great deals. This is a free event for all ages.